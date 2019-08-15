Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Kaya: Taste of Paradise

to-do list

Thursday, August 15

by CultMTL

* Bunny book launch at La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly
* Vice Versa launch at BBAM! Gallery
* Kaya: Taste of Paradise at Never Apart
* Garage Club at the CCA
* Fish Fest at l’Escogriffe

Montreal-born author Mona Awad launches her new novel Bunny. See more about Awad and her latest book here. La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 7 p.m., free

It’s Thursday, which means it’s vernissage time in Montreal. Tonight at BBAM! Gallery, local painter Jessica Gaves launches Vice Versa. 808 Atwater, 7 p.m., free

As part of the LGBT Film Series at Never Apart, the New York Film Academy presents Kaya: Taste of Paradise with filmmaker Paul Warner in the house for a post-screening Q&A. 7049 St-Urbain, 7 p.m., price unlisted

The CCA museum’s experimental music series Garage Club continues with sets by synth waver (and commendable singer) Xarah Dion and Dregqueen. (You can also get to CCA early for their 40th anniversary 5à7.) Parc Baile (1920 Baile), 8–10 :30 p.m., free

At l’Escogriffe, Fishbum Records launches three nights of shows known as Fish Fest. On the bill tonight are Dangereens, Chacal and Light Bulb Alley. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$15, $30 festival pass

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.