Thursday, August 15

Montreal-born author Mona Awad launches her new novel Bunny. See more about Awad and her latest book here. La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 7 p.m., free
It’s Thursday, which means it’s vernissage time in Montreal. Tonight at BBAM! Gallery, local painter Jessica Gaves launches Vice Versa. 808 Atwater, 7 p.m., free
As part of the LGBT Film Series at Never Apart, the New York Film Academy presents Kaya: Taste of Paradise with filmmaker Paul Warner in the house for a post-screening Q&A. 7049 St-Urbain, 7 p.m., price unlisted
The CCA museum’s experimental music series Garage Club continues with sets by synth waver (and commendable singer) Xarah Dion and Dregqueen. (You can also get to CCA early for their 40th anniversary 5à7.) Parc Baile (1920 Baile), 8–10 :30 p.m., free
At l’Escogriffe, Fishbum Records launches three nights of shows known as Fish Fest. On the bill tonight are Dangereens, Chacal and Light Bulb Alley. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$15, $30 festival pass
