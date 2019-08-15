Thursday, August 15

* Bunny book launch at La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly * Vice Versa launch at BBAM! Gallery * Kaya: Taste of Paradise at Never Apart * Garage Club at the CCA * Fish Fest at l’Escogriffe

Montreal-born author Mona Awad launches her new novel Bunny. See more about Awad and her latest book here. La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 7 p.m., free

It’s Thursday, which means it’s vernissage time in Montreal. Tonight at BBAM! Gallery, local painter Jessica Gaves launches Vice Versa. 808 Atwater, 7 p.m., free

As part of the LGBT Film Series at Never Apart, the New York Film Academy presents Kaya: Taste of Paradise with filmmaker Paul Warner in the house for a post-screening Q&A. 7049 St-Urbain, 7 p.m., price unlisted

The CCA museum’s experimental music series Garage Club continues with sets by synth waver (and commendable singer) Xarah Dion and Dregqueen. (You can also get to CCA early for their 40th anniversary 5à7.) Parc Baile (1920 Baile), 8–10 :30 p.m., free

At l’Escogriffe, Fishbum Records launches three nights of shows known as Fish Fest. On the bill tonight are Dangereens, Chacal and Light Bulb Alley. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$15, $30 festival pass

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.