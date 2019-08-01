Thursday, August 1

Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Montreal Roller Derby. Photo by Emi BK

* Roller derby at Arena St-Louis
* Petra Glynt and AM DeVito play the Garage Club at the CCA
* Floh Boutique pop-up
* Strange Futures Book Club at la Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly
* The Divine Fury at Fantasia
* Dance Till Death party at Salon Daomé

Gearing up for Osheaga tomorrow? Floh Boutique is hosting another clothing sale pop-up, this one “Osheaga vintage”-themed. 4301 St-Denis, 12-7 p.m. today and tomorrow

Tonight’s edition of the Strange Futures Book Club, a bimonthly meeting about sci-fi and speculative fiction by QT/BIPOC writers, focuses on Saluel R Delany’s Babel 17. All are welcome to la Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly for a chat and drinks. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

No-frills roller derby is what’s promised at Arena St-Louis, where local teams les Filles du roi and la Racaille will face off in a “semi-private” event. Beer, cidre and kombucha will be sold on site. 5633 St-Dominique, doors 7 p.m./whistle 7:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

The one and only Petra Glynt plays a show alongside AM De Vito as part of the Garage Club experimental music series at the Canadian Centre for Architecture. 1920 Baile, 8 p.m., free entry, cash bar

On this penultimate day of the Fantasia film fest, take in a Korean action/horror hybrid with Kim Joo-hwan’s The Divine Fury, featuring mixed martial arts, exorcisms and demons threatening humanity as a whole. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 9:25 p.m., $12

Montreal techno/house label Dance Till Death hosts a party at Salon Daomé with sets by Ricardo Rocco, Enfants Malins and Angel. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free with RSVP before midnight/$5 at the door before midnight/$7 after midnight