Thursday, August 1

Gearing up for Osheaga tomorrow? Floh Boutique is hosting another clothing sale pop-up, this one “Osheaga vintage”-themed. 4301 St-Denis, 12-7 p.m. today and tomorrow

Tonight’s edition of the Strange Futures Book Club, a bimonthly meeting about sci-fi and speculative fiction by QT/BIPOC writers, focuses on Saluel R Delany’s Babel 17. All are welcome to la Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly for a chat and drinks. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

No-frills roller derby is what’s promised at Arena St-Louis, where local teams les Filles du roi and la Racaille will face off in a “semi-private” event. Beer, cidre and kombucha will be sold on site. 5633 St-Dominique, doors 7 p.m./whistle 7:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

The one and only Petra Glynt plays a show alongside AM De Vito as part of the Garage Club experimental music series at the Canadian Centre for Architecture. 1920 Baile, 8 p.m., free entry, cash bar

On this penultimate day of the Fantasia film fest, take in a Korean action/horror hybrid with Kim Joo-hwan’s The Divine Fury, featuring mixed martial arts, exorcisms and demons threatening humanity as a whole. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 9:25 p.m., $12

Montreal techno/house label Dance Till Death hosts a party at Salon Daomé with sets by Ricardo Rocco, Enfants Malins and Angel. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free with RSVP before midnight/$5 at the door before midnight/$7 after midnight