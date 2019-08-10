Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Adventure Club

to-do list

Saturday, August 10

by CultMTL

* îleSoniq Day 2
* Grande Pique-nique Gothique de Montréal
* YES Montreal’s What the Pop!
* Maestro Fresh Wes at Under Pressure

Day two of Evenko’s EDM fest îleSoniq features acts  including Adventure Club, Nicole Moudaber, Snails and Whipped Cream. Parc Jean-Drapeau (1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve), 1 p.m., $115/$190

Last weekend’s Grande Pique-nique Gothique de Montréal was postponed, so if you’re of the goth persuasion and you were occupied with Osheaga or whatever — or the event just wasn’t on your radar — ready your blackest wardrobe and portable dinner and prepare to feast with your subcultural brothers and sisters by the mountain. Expect music, games, shows, artists, vendors and more. Parc/Mont-Royal, 3–11 p.m., 

Today through Aug. 27, YES Montreal presents What the Pop!, three art events presented over three weekends in three different venues, with live music, performance art, visual art, fashion, crafts and more. Today’s big group art show takes place at WIP gallery in the Plateau. 3487 St-Laurent, 2–6 p.m.

Maestro Fresh Wes marks the 30th anniversary of his debut LP Symphony in Effect — the first Canadian rap record— with a live set as part of Under Pressure’s Boombox ’89 block party. See our interview with Wes here. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., free

