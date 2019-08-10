Saturday, August 10

* îleSoniq Day 2 * Grande Pique-nique Gothique de Montréal * YES Montreal’s What the Pop! * Maestro Fresh Wes at Under Pressure

Day two of Evenko’s EDM fest îleSoniq features acts including Adventure Club, Nicole Moudaber, Snails and Whipped Cream. Parc Jean-Drapeau (1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve), 1 p.m., $115/$190

Last weekend’s Grande Pique-nique Gothique de Montréal was postponed, so if you’re of the goth persuasion and you were occupied with Osheaga or whatever — or the event just wasn’t on your radar — ready your blackest wardrobe and portable dinner and prepare to feast with your subcultural brothers and sisters by the mountain. Expect music, games, shows, artists, vendors and more. Parc/Mont-Royal, 3–11 p.m.,

Today through Aug. 27, YES Montreal presents What the Pop!, three art events presented over three weekends in three different venues, with live music, performance art, visual art, fashion, crafts and more. Today’s big group art show takes place at WIP gallery in the Plateau. 3487 St-Laurent, 2–6 p.m.

Maestro Fresh Wes marks the 30th anniversary of his debut LP Symphony in Effect — the first Canadian rap record— with a live set as part of Under Pressure’s Boombox ’89 block party. See our interview with Wes here. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., free

