Osheaga style 2019

Every year we see an evolution in festival style, and at Osheaga 2019 we witnessed a welcome broadening in the range of looks.

Yes, some of the trends of previous years remained pervasive — among them the groups of dude-bros in matching outfits, pool inflatables as accessories, kimonos, under-butt short shorts and tutus — but there were fewer dominant trends worn by large swathes of the crowd, and more unique outfits that made a statement. (One accessory that made a loud and frankly annoying statement was the shofar — what was up with that guy?)

Here are some of the stylin’ party people we spotted in the crowd over the weekend: