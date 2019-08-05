Who we are...

Style

Osheaga style 2019

by CultMTL

This year saw a welcome evolution in festival fashion.

Every year we see an evolution in festival style, and at Osheaga 2019 we witnessed a welcome broadening in the range of looks.

Yes, some of the trends of previous years remained pervasive — among them the groups of dude-bros in matching outfits, pool inflatables as accessories, kimonos, under-butt short shorts and tutus — but there were fewer dominant trends worn by large swathes of the crowd, and more unique outfits that made a statement. (One accessory that made a loud and frankly annoying statement was the shofar — what was up with that guy?)

Here are some of the stylin’ party people we spotted in the crowd over the weekend:

  • image img-0480-1340x2400-jpg
  • image img_4366-1297x2400-jpg
  • image img_4352-1528x2400-jpg
  • image img_4351-1181x2400-jpg
  • image img_4463-1626x2400-jpg
  • image img_4369-1564x2400-jpg
  • image img_4356-1565x2400-jpg
  • image img_4377-1245x2400-jpg
  • image img_4386-1397x2400-jpg
  • image img_4361-1320x2400-jpg
  • image img_4354-1376x2400-jpg
  • image img-0469-1415x2400-jpg
  • image img_4353-1353x2400-jpg
  • image img_4363-1549x2400-jpg
  • image img_4398-1233x2400-jpg
  • image img_4367-1268x2400-jpg
  • image img_4394-1577x2400-jpg
  • image img_4391-1399x2400-jpg
  • image img_4401-1369x2400-jpg
  • image img_4385-1588x2400-jpg
  • image img-0469-1415x2400_1-jpg
  • image img_4399-1343x2400-jpg