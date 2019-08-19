Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Laveda

to-do list

Monday, August 19

by CultMTL

* NDG Arts Week
* Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club
* YUL Remixed at Résonance Café
* City Gates, Laveda and Murmure at l’Escogriffe

The 10th annual NDG Arts Week begins with a 5à7 launch party in NDG Park, with live music, cake, a piñata and more festive stuff. Sherbrooke & Girouard, 5 p.m.

Tonight’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club focuses on Lara Prior-Palmer’s Rough Magic, which recounts the story of a young girl who decides to enter the world’s longest, toughest horse race. 176 Bernard, 6 p.m.

At Résonance Café in Mile End, the Alex Lefaivre Quartet presents YUL Remixed, “a cinematic trip through the city, where dreamy, hazy summer vibes are combined with a gritty metropolitan edge.” 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Post-punk and shoegaze sounds collide tonight at l’Escogriffe, where local record label Velouria presents the City Gates, Laveda and Murmure. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8