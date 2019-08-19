Monday, August 19

* NDG Arts Week * Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club * YUL Remixed at Résonance Café * City Gates, Laveda and Murmure at l’Escogriffe

The 10th annual NDG Arts Week begins with a 5à7 launch party in NDG Park, with live music, cake, a piñata and more festive stuff. Sherbrooke & Girouard, 5 p.m.

Tonight’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club focuses on Lara Prior-Palmer’s Rough Magic, which recounts the story of a young girl who decides to enter the world’s longest, toughest horse race. 176 Bernard, 6 p.m.

At Résonance Café in Mile End, the Alex Lefaivre Quartet presents YUL Remixed, “a cinematic trip through the city, where dreamy, hazy summer vibes are combined with a gritty metropolitan edge.” 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Post-punk and shoegaze sounds collide tonight at l’Escogriffe, where local record label Velouria presents the City Gates, Laveda and Murmure. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8