Friday, August 9

The Old Port’s Poutinefest started on Tuesday and continues through next Wednesday, featuring a whack of poutine vendors, live music, activities for kids and more. See all the programming details here. Quai Jacques Cartier, 11:30 a.m.

îleSoniq reigns for two days at Parc Jean-Drapeau with EDM, hip hop and related body-shocking sounds care of Marshmello, Above & Beyond, Kaskade, Adventure Club, Snails and many more. Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1–11 p.m. daily, two-day pass $210/$285 Gold Pass, day tickets $115/$165 Gold Pass

Montreal hip hop trio Random Recipe plays a free outdoor show at Parc Laurier as part of the Concerts Campbell series. Laurier & Mentana, 7–9 p.m.

Montreal indie pop band Winona Forever plays the Pine Collective space with Fer Sher, the Water Cycle and the Forties. 10 des Pins W., 8 p.m., $10

POP Montreal is presenting a show in the church on Beaubien as part of a festival called SOIR — music, visual and performance art, film and poetry, all in the Petite-Patrie ’hood through Saturday — featuring some pretty cool local bands: Solids, Vanille and Victime. 425 Beaubien E., doors 9:30 p.m., $10/$15

