Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

May 2019

îleSoniq

to-do list

Friday, August 9

by CultMTL

* îleSoniq
* Le Grand Poutinefest
* Random Recipe play Parc Laurier
* Winoma Forever plays the Pine Collective
* POP Montreal’s SOIR show

The Old Port’s Poutinefest started on Tuesday and continues through next Wednesday, featuring a whack of poutine vendors, live music, activities for kids and more. See all the programming details here. Quai Jacques Cartier, 11:30 a.m.

îleSoniq reigns for two days at Parc Jean-Drapeau with EDM, hip hop and related body-shocking sounds care of Marshmello, Above & Beyond, Kaskade, Adventure Club, Snails and many more. Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1–11 p.m. daily, two-day pass $210/$285 Gold Pass, day tickets $115/$165 Gold Pass

Montreal hip hop trio Random Recipe plays a free outdoor show at Parc Laurier as part of the Concerts Campbell series. Laurier & Mentana, 7–9 p.m.

Montreal indie pop band Winona Forever plays the Pine Collective space with Fer Sher, the Water Cycle and the Forties. 10 des Pins W., 8 p.m., $10

POP Montreal is presenting a show in the church on Beaubien as part of a festival called SOIR — music, visual and performance art, film and poetry, all in the Petite-Patrie ’hood through Saturday — featuring some pretty cool local bands: Solids, Vanille and Victime. 425 Beaubien E., doors 9:30 p.m., $10/$15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.