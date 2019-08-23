Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Bernice

to-do list

Friday, August 23

by CultMTL

* Stories in the Park
* NDG Off the Wall
* Alex Ross Perry retrospective
* Bernice & Friends play Ursa
* Moss plays Casa del Popolo

As part of NDG Arts Week, Confabulation hosts an outdoor edition of their storytelling series, Stories in the Park. Sherbrooke & Girouard, 5 p.m., free

Also at NDG Arts Week, the annual film event NDG Off the Wall screens 19 short videos in the baseball field in Girouard Park. Sherbrooke & Girouard, 8 p.m., free

Cinéma Moderne hosts a three-day Alex Ross Perry retrospective, beginning tonight with The Color Wheel, the second feature by the young(ish) NYC director. 5150 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $13 

Toronto band Bernice & Friends play Mile End’s Ursa with the venue’s proprietor Martha Wainwright opening. Bonus: “a one-off menu designed by the band: a special cocktail, some gorgeous and fresh veggie treats.” 5589 Parc, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Montreal experimental electronic band Moss plays Casa del Popolo with Toronto’s Silver Pools and locals Holobody and Kindly. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12.63

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.