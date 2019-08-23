Friday, August 23

* Stories in the Park * NDG Off the Wall * Alex Ross Perry retrospective * Bernice & Friends play Ursa * Moss plays Casa del Popolo

As part of NDG Arts Week, Confabulation hosts an outdoor edition of their storytelling series, Stories in the Park. Sherbrooke & Girouard, 5 p.m., free

Also at NDG Arts Week, the annual film event NDG Off the Wall screens 19 short videos in the baseball field in Girouard Park. Sherbrooke & Girouard, 8 p.m., free

Cinéma Moderne hosts a three-day Alex Ross Perry retrospective, beginning tonight with The Color Wheel, the second feature by the young(ish) NYC director. 5150 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $13

Toronto band Bernice & Friends play Mile End’s Ursa with the venue’s proprietor Martha Wainwright opening. Bonus: “a one-off menu designed by the band: a special cocktail, some gorgeous and fresh veggie treats.” 5589 Parc, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Montreal experimental electronic band Moss plays Casa del Popolo with Toronto’s Silver Pools and locals Holobody and Kindly. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12.63

