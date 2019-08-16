Friday, August 16

* Otakuthon * Kiss play the Bell Centre * To Be or Not to Be at Cinémathèque Québécoise * Comedy at the Artloft * Karaoke at Taverne Cobra

Annual anime convention Otakuthon attracts fans of Japanese animation and manga to Palais des Congrès for parties, panels, competitions, cosplay, gaming and more, today through Sunday 201 Viger W., hours vary, $60 advance/$65 at the door or $40/$50 for single days, children 7–11 $15

If classic rock and seniors in face paint are your bag, Kiss bring their End of Road world tour to the Bell Centre, with David Garibaldi. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $59 50–$145.25

If you have intersecting interests in classic comedies and Shakespeare, Ernst Lubitsch’s loose adaptation of To Be or Not to Be (1942) — starring Carole Lombard, Jack Benny and Robert Stack, and set during WWII, with both Hamlet and Hitler as characters— is screening at the Cinémathèque Québécoise. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors



Samson Cooperman headlines the 138th edition of weekly bilingual stand-up show Comedy at the Artloft. 4152 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10, BYOB



And for anyone who loves belting out 35-year-old hits in the privacy of their own shower, here’s your chance to share your skills with the world: Taverne Cobra is hosting a Totally Awesome 80s Karaoke night. 6584 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.