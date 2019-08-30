Friday, Aug. 30

* Zach Zoya, Chromeo, Feist & more at Mile Ex End festival * MEG fest kicks off at rare Friday edition of Piknic * Afrotonik at Village au Pied du Courant * Asian night market in Chinatown * Dragged doc screening & live show

Today at CCA, avant garde synth player Daniel Áñez (who some may know as co-director of the No Hay Banda concert series) plays a midday concert as part of a series inspired by the ongoing Our Happy Life exhibition. Parc Baile (1920 Baile), 12:30 p.m., free

The 21st edition of the MEG (MTL Electronique Groove) music festival kicks off with acts including French rappers Ärsenik, fellow Frenchman and “NewFonk” artist Dabeull, NYC house/disco DJ Eli Escobar and local techno DJ Omar Hamdi playing shows at SAT and at Piknic Électronik — note that MEG’s Piknic programming is happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau every day this weekend beginning today at 4 p.m.

Today out east at Village au Pied du Courant, Afrotonik leads an Afrobeat night with live music, DJs, dancers, a barbershop and braids, kiosks, food stands with African dishes and of course a bar. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 4 p.m., free

There’s an Asian night market going down in Chinatown tonight through Sunday, with over 50 food kiosks, 30 merchants, live performances and more. By 1018 St-Urbain, 5–10 p.m.

The third edition of the Mile Ex End music and comedy fest begins today, featuring acts such as Feist, Chromeo, A Tribe Called Red, Alaclair Ensemble, Zach Zoya, la Force and Daniel Lanois on Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, and francophone comics performing on Sept. 2. Under the Van Horne/Rosemont overpass (Marmier & Henri-Julien), $79.75 festival pass, $43.75 daily for music/$29.75 comedy day

Catch a screening of Montreal drag documentary Dragged, followed by a drag show featuring the House of Laureen crew. Bar le Cocktail (1669 Ste-Catherine E.), 8 p.m., free

