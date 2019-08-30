Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Friday, Aug. 30

Friday, Aug. 30

by CultMTL

* Zach Zoya, Chromeo, Feist & more at Mile Ex End festival
* MEG fest kicks off at rare Friday edition of Piknic
* Afrotonik at Village au Pied du Courant
* Asian night market in Chinatown
* Dragged doc screening & live show

Today at CCA, avant garde synth player Daniel Áñez (who some may know as co-director of the No Hay Banda concert series) plays a midday concert as part of a series inspired by the ongoing Our Happy Life exhibition. Parc Baile (1920 Baile), 12:30 p.m., free

The 21st edition of the MEG (MTL Electronique Groove) music festival kicks off with acts including French rappers Ärsenik, fellow Frenchman and “NewFonk” artist Dabeull, NYC house/disco DJ Eli Escobar and local techno DJ Omar Hamdi playing shows at SAT and at Piknic Électronik — note that MEG’s Piknic programming is happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau every day this weekend beginning today at 4 p.m.

Today out east at Village au Pied du Courant, Afrotonik leads an Afrobeat night with live music, DJs, dancers, a barbershop and braids, kiosks, food stands with African dishes and of course a bar. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 4 p.m., free

There’s an Asian night market going down in Chinatown tonight through Sunday, with over 50 food kiosks, 30 merchants, live performances and more. By 1018 St-Urbain, 5–10 p.m.

The third edition of the Mile Ex End music and comedy fest begins today, featuring acts such as Feist, Chromeo, A Tribe Called Red, Alaclair Ensemble, Zach Zoya, la Force and Daniel Lanois on Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, and francophone comics performing on Sept. 2. Under the Van Horne/Rosemont overpass (Marmier & Henri-Julien), $79.75 festival pass, $43.75 daily for music/$29.75 comedy day

Catch a screening of Montreal drag documentary Dragged, followed by a drag show featuring the House of Laureen crew. Bar le Cocktail (1669 Ste-Catherine E.), 8 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.