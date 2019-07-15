Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Film

What to see today at Fantasia

by SCREEN TEAM

Our reviews of films screening at the film festival today.

The Fantasia Festival began on Thursday and continues till Aug. 1, bringing three weeks of genre cinema to the theatres on Concordia’s downtown campus. Here is our latest review round-up:

G Affairs

A decapitated head rolls into a young cellist’s apartment. The body can’t be found and the teenage musician doesn’t remember a thing. How could it involve a corrupt cop, a sex worker with a heart of gold, a confident school girl and a dog named Gustav? A tangled web connects all of these figures into a grim tale spun from rampant corruption and moral decay in modern day Hong Kong.

G-Affairs traffics in a lot of cop movie and thriller tropes but is only interested in them as tiles in a grimy mosaic depicting a broken city where morals are falling apart at every corner. The fluorescent-lit school life of teenagers is rife with bullying and sexual advances while the shadowy world of adults is littered with crooked cops, organized crime and parents who abandon their children. Whenever we discover a new connection between two characters, it’s never played as a surprise twist but merely a shrug: of course, why wouldn’t they be connected? No one can get away from the rot.

The splintered storytelling is held together with a solid use of flashbacks and voiceover, allowing us a glimpse into the inner lives of G-Affairs’ players. Despite a very gimmicky use of chapters starting with the letter “G,” director Lee Cheuk Pan and writer Kurt Chiang deliver a confident story of overlapping lives affected by corruption in a lawless city. (Yannick Belzil)

G Affairs screens in the Hall Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.) on Monday, July 15, 6:30 p.m.

Bruce McDonald’s Dreamland

If David Lynch had a Canadian daydream on a flight returning from Central Europe, it might look something like Bruce McDonald’s latest film Dreamland. This is definitely not the kind of film you would see at your local Cineplex, but thanks to Fantasia you can check it out on the big screen. 

Stephen McHattie fans will revel in his dual lead roles: In one, he is the strongman for drug-dealing pimp Hercules (Henry Rollins). Their relationship is based on love and loyalty until children become involved; his unwillingness to support his boss’s new venture supplying young girls to pedophiles rapidly comes to a head when the little brother of a girl in his apartment building seeks his help finding his sister. A parallel and intersecting storyline sees McHattie reprising his Chet Baker persona from an earlier short film, as a heroin-addicted trumpeter who becomes a target of Hercules’s after an offence. McHattie is dispatched to “send a message” to the trumpeter, adding to the film’s potent hallucinatory quality, which escalates as it proceeds.

Dreamland will surely stand as one of the great unclassifiable works in McDonald’s already unusual and eclectic filmography. It’s a noir fever dream, anchored by McHattie’s distinguished performances, which push the hardboiled, absurdist tone to the limit. No one but McHattie could deliver lines about killing without hesitation, but be unwilling to fight a man for his finger with such gravitas. Attention must also be paid to the film’s rich tapestry of supporting characters, including the wonderful couple who operate the pawn shop and Juliette Lewis’s Countess, who provides a flighty running commentary on everything from colonialism to aboriginal issues to gun control while planning the seating arrangements for her brother’s wedding. We would be remiss not to mention Tomas Lemarquis’s performance as the aforementioned brother, who has one of the best on-screen entrances in recent memory. To say more would spoil the fun.  

While not designed for mainstream consumption, Dreamland is a dense treat for those who crave freewheeling experimentation in genre cinema.The languid yet opaque narrative will leave viewers with a great deal to unpack, spurring hours of contemplation, conversation and debate. (Katie Ferrar and Mark Carpenter)

Bruce McDonald’s Dreamland screens in Salle J.A. de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W) on Monday, July 15, 2:10 p.m.

For the full Fantasia program, go to the festival’s website