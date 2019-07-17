Wednesday, July 17

* Habitat 67 guided tours * Live music & dance at Église du Très-Saint-Nom-de-Jésus * The Ethnic Show returns * The Nasty Show begins * Monty Python’s The Holy Grail in 35mm

Like most Montrealers, you’ve probably seen Habitat 67 from afar, or driven by thinking, “Woa, Moshe Safdie is a beast!” Well if you ever wanted to enter into its concrete compartments, you can sign up for a guided tour.

Experimental/electronic all-stars alert: Musician Kara-Lis Coverdale and writer/multimedia artist Kara Crabb headline a night of meditative ambient music and contemporary dance at Église du Très-Saint-Nom-de-Jésus. Also on the bill are Enters, a new project featuring Alexei Perry Cox (ex-Handsome Furs), author Jacob Wren and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (of Jerusalem in My Heart) and Anabasine & Holobody, aka Danji Buck-Moore and Luke Loseth. 4215 Adam, doors 6:30 p.m., $15/$17, cash bar

Just for Laughs comedy series The Ethnic Show returns for its second run of shows (after taking Monday and Tuesday off), which continues through Sunday, July 21. This year its line-up of comics includes Cristela Alonzo (see our interview with her here) and Chappelle’s Show album Donnell Rawlings (see our interview with him here). Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 7 p.m., $59.61

The other popular series of shows at Just for Laughs — The Nasty Show — kicks off at MTelus, with host Bobby Lee, comics Big Jay Oakerson, Bonnie McFarlane. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $53.84

Fans of vintage Britcom please report to the Cinémathèque Québécoise, where Monty Python’s The Holy Grail is screening in glorious 35mm. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors

