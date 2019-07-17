Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Wednesday, July 17

by CultMTL

* Habitat 67 guided tours
* Live music & dance at Église du Très-Saint-Nom-de-Jésus
* The Ethnic Show returns
* The Nasty Show begins
* Monty Python’s The Holy Grail in 35mm

Like most Montrealers, you’ve probably seen Habitat 67 from afar, or driven by thinking, “Woa, Moshe Safdie is a beast!” Well if you ever wanted to enter into its concrete compartments, you can sign up for a guided tour.

Experimental/electronic all-stars alert: Musician Kara-Lis Coverdale and writer/multimedia artist Kara Crabb headline a night of meditative ambient music and contemporary dance at Église du Très-Saint-Nom-de-Jésus. Also on the bill are Enters, a new project featuring Alexei Perry Cox (ex-Handsome Furs), author Jacob Wren and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (of Jerusalem in My Heart) and Anabasine & Holobody, aka Danji Buck-Moore and Luke Loseth. 4215 Adam, doors 6:30 p.m., $15/$17, cash bar

Just for Laughs comedy series The Ethnic Show returns for its second run of shows (after taking Monday and Tuesday off), which continues through Sunday, July 21. This year its line-up of comics includes Cristela Alonzo (see our interview with her here) and Chappelle’s Show album Donnell Rawlings (see our interview with him here). Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 7 p.m., $59.61

The other popular series of shows at Just for Laughs — The Nasty Show — kicks off at MTelus, with host Bobby Lee, comics Big Jay Oakerson, Bonnie McFarlane. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $53.84

Fans of vintage Britcom please report to the Cinémathèque Québécoise, where Monty Python’s The Holy Grail is screening in glorious 35mm. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.