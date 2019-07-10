Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

to-do list

Wednesday, July 10

by CultMTL

* Illuminated Evenings at Stewart Museum
* Double vernissage at Parisian Laundry
* The Ethnic Show at Club Soda
* J-LO at the Bell Centre
* Foxwarren at Sala

The Stewart Museum’s Illuminated Evenings invites the public to view tonight’s fireworks from its Parc Jean-Drapeau grounds, and check out their exhibition while you’re at it. Look here for our review of the experience. 20 Chemin Tour de l’Île, doors 5 p.m., fireworks 9 p.m.-ish, $5

There’s a double vernissage at Parisian Laundry tonight, with Marlon Kroll’s sunrise it crystallize and Chris Sollars projection The Swimmer. 3550 St-Antoine W., 5 p.m., free

One of Just for Laughs’ most popular stand-up series, The Ethnic Show, begins its 18-show run tonight at Club Soda. This year’s edition stars Cristela Alonzo and Donnell Rawlings, among others. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $53.84

J-LO brings her It’s My Party tour to the Bell Centre with dance crews from her reality TV ventures. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 8 p.m., $95.20+

Regina singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Andy Shauf brings his latest project, Foxwarren to Sala Rossa, on a double bill with Hannah Cohen. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $17/$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of  Hammer of the Mods.