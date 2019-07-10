Wednesday, July 10

* Illuminated Evenings at Stewart Museum * Double vernissage at Parisian Laundry * The Ethnic Show at Club Soda * J-LO at the Bell Centre * Foxwarren at Sala

The Stewart Museum’s Illuminated Evenings invites the public to view tonight’s fireworks from its Parc Jean-Drapeau grounds, and check out their exhibition while you’re at it. Look here for our review of the experience. 20 Chemin Tour de l’Île, doors 5 p.m., fireworks 9 p.m.-ish, $5

There’s a double vernissage at Parisian Laundry tonight, with Marlon Kroll’s sunrise it crystallize and Chris Sollars projection The Swimmer. 3550 St-Antoine W., 5 p.m., free

One of Just for Laughs’ most popular stand-up series, The Ethnic Show, begins its 18-show run tonight at Club Soda. This year’s edition stars Cristela Alonzo and Donnell Rawlings, among others. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $53.84

J-LO brings her It’s My Party tour to the Bell Centre with dance crews from her reality TV ventures. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 8 p.m., $95.20+

Regina singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Andy Shauf brings his latest project, Foxwarren to Sala Rossa, on a double bill with Hannah Cohen. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $17/$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.