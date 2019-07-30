Tuesday, July 30

* Cinéma Urbain at SAT presents Turbo Kid * Don’t Blink: Designers Pop-up * Yoga with sheep * Julie Doiron, Apollo Ghosts, José Miguel Contreras and Inland Island at Brasserie Beaubien

Shop and peruse new creations by a stack of local artists at Don’t Blink: Designers Pop-up, which continues through Sunday. WIP (3487 St-Laurent), 12–8 p.m.

Yoga with sheep? Yes, that is a thing. Parc Maisonneuve (31st & Rosemont), 5:30 p.m., PWYC (cash only)

The sixth edition of SAT’s screening series Cinéma Urbain presents locally made dystopian contemporary classic Turbo Kid. Peace Park (south of 1201 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., free

Brasserie Beaubien hosts a doozie of a gig tonight, featuring Julie Doiron, Apollo Ghosts, José Miguel Contreras and Inland Island. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10.68 in advance

