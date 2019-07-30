Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Turbo Kid

to-do list

Tuesday, July 30

by CultMTL

* Cinéma Urbain at SAT presents Turbo Kid
* Don’t Blink: Designers Pop-up
* Yoga with sheep
* Julie Doiron, Apollo Ghosts, José Miguel Contreras and Inland Island at Brasserie Beaubien

Shop and peruse new creations by a stack of local artists at Don’t Blink: Designers Pop-up, which continues through Sunday. WIP (3487 St-Laurent), 12–8 p.m.

Yoga with sheep? Yes, that is a thing. Parc Maisonneuve (31st & Rosemont), 5:30 p.m., PWYC (cash only)

The sixth edition of SAT’s screening series Cinéma Urbain presents locally made dystopian contemporary classic Turbo Kid. Peace Park (south of 1201 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., free

Brasserie Beaubien hosts a doozie of a gig tonight, featuring Julie Doiron, Apollo Ghosts, José Miguel Contreras and Inland Island. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10.68 in advance

