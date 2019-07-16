Tuesday, July 16

* Queering the Map: On-site begins * Djely Tapa plays Nuits d’Afrique * I Like It comedy show * Aliens (1986) screening * Jennifer’s Body (2009) screening * QTBIPOC party The Juice

Queering the Map: On-site is a “community-generated counter-mapping platform for LGBTQ2I+ moments, memories and histories in relation to physical space,” a project that aims to “collaboratively archive the cartography of queer memory.” Though the official opening event is happening tomorrow, Queering the Map begins today with Encrypt Your Nudes, a free workshop on online self-defense, hosted by Liane Décary-Chen. 4th Space (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 1–4 p.m., free

Montreal-based Mali-rooted griot Djely Tapa produced her recent record Barokan with fellow local Afrotronix, combining Mandinka tradition, desert blues and contemporary arrangements and aesthetics. Tonight she plays le Ministère as part of the ongoing Nuits d’Afrique festival (which also opens its Village Nuits d’Afrique in Place des Festivals today). 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20

The 12th edition of the I Like It comedy showcase at l’Escogriffe has a secret line-up of comics (see some clues here) plus co-hosts Amanda McQueen and Steve Patrick Adams. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

Kopfkino is screening James Cameron’s 1986 classic Aliens, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien from 1979, preceded by Martin Reisch’s award-winning short Sadstronaught II. Bonus: free popcorn! Bar le Ritz (179 Jean-Talon W.), doors 7:30 p.m./8:30 p.m., $5

Another local film screening series, DeuXX, takes over Mile End’s Cinéma Moderne to mark the 10th anniversary of Jennifer’s Body, the first Hollywood horror film written and directed by women. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50/$13

Ti-Agrikol (the smaller space beside Village hipster Haitian restaurant Agrikol) hosts its weekly QTBIPOC party The Juice, promising new tunes and new grooves from DJs Juice and MVCOKO. 1840 Atataken (bka Amherst), 9 p.m., free

