Thursday, July 4

* Montréal Complètement Cirque * Stranger Things night at Hangar 51 * Hui Li and Chivengi at Parc Baile * Little You Little Me at Barfly * Ten Kills the Pack at URSA * Humidex label launch at Datcha

The Montréal Complètement Cirque festival kicks off today and runs through July 14. Tonight’s highlights include Bosch Dreams, an exploration of the Dutch painter’s work through circus arts and Se prendre, a performance on human intimacy that takes place in a hidden apartment. Over the course of the fest, there are a number of free outdoor shows on la Rue Complètement Cirque. For a full schedule of events, check here.

It’s way too nice out to stay home and binge-watch season 3 of Stranger Things, right? You can, however, head to Hangar 51 for their theme night, including cosplay from the TV show, a contest for the best ’80s outfit and a DJ set by DJ Xandra. There’s also a gaming lounge with retro consoles, arcade games and pinball. 5691 St-Laurent, 5:45 p.m., $5 suggested donation

Montreal R&B/hip hop acts Hua Li and Chivengi play a free outdoor show in Parc Baile outside the Canadian Centre for Architecture as part of their Garage Club series of experimental-music concerts. By 1920 Baile, 8–10 p.m., free

Saint John, New Brunswick fuzz-pop band Little You Little Me are playing Barfly with some solid local openers: Nanimal and Ocean Charter of Values. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Martha Wainwright’s new venue on Parc Avenue — URSA — presents some late-night programming with Ten Kills the Pack, promising songs and storytelling in the folk tradition. 5589 Parc, sets at 10 and 11:30 p.m., PWYC

Local DJs softcoresoft, S. Chioini and Absurde are launching a new techno label called Humidex tonight at Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.