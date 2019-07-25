Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Nick Kroll

to-do list

Thursday, July 25

by CultMTL

* Nehirowisidigital vernisage at la Guilde
* Muzion anniversary show at Ausgang Plaza
* Fresh Off the Grill at Aire Commune
* Margaret Trudeau, Jay Pharoah, Nick Kroll and more at Just for Laughs

Check out the vernissage for Nehirowisidigital, an exhibition of illustrations by Atikamekw artist Meky Ottawa at la Guilde, presented as part of the annual First Peoples Festival. The artist will be in the house and wine, beer and kombucha will be served. 1356 Sherbrooke W., 6–9 p.m., free

Queb rap elderstatesmen Muzion mark the 20th anniversary of their album Mentalité Moune Morne (ils n’ont pas compris) with an early show at Ausgang Plaza. 6524 St-Hubert, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m., free

In the northeast corner of Mile End, outdoor event space Aire Commune presents Fresh Off the Grill, a BYO BBQ (with additional food from Gypsy Kitchen + Bar) along with hip hop, house and Afrobeat tunes care of Planet Giza, Tommy Kruise, the Holy, AceeTheKid, DJ Lu B and Mansa. Outside 5705 de Gaspé, 4–9 p.m., free

Tonight at Just for Laughs, you can see the Prime Minister’s mom Margaret Trudeau in her show Certain Woman of an Age (at Gesù, 1200 Bleury, tonight 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m., $62.56/$79.31), actor, SNL alum and impressionist Jay Pharoah (at Katacombes, 1635 St-Laurent, tonight and Saturday, 7 p.m., $25.94), The Daily Show’s resident faux-douche Michael Kosta and his show Straight.White.Male (at Place des Arts’s Salle Claude Léveillée, 175 Ste-Catherine W., tonight and Saturday, 8:30 p.m., $30.35), comedy genius Nick Kroll (at Olympia, 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 9:30 p.m., $47.29/$51.79) and/or actor/comedian Ron Funches (at Café Cleopatra, 1230 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $25.94).

