Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Montréal Complètement Cirque

to-do list

Sunday, July 7

by CultMTL

* Free Museum Day
* GOAL festival main event
* Festival of India
* Peruvian Festival
* Record Market and Complètement Cirque in St-Henri
* Cenote electro night

Free Museum Day is no longer an annual (May) event, it’s monthly, and it falls on the first Sunday of every month.

The GOAL soccer festival’s main event happens on this second and final day of the event, promising a live soccer tournament, screenings of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and COPA America finals, food and drink, kiosks aplenty, family activities and more. Percival Molson Stadium (475 des Pins W.), 11 a.m., free entry

There are a couple of events on the ethnic food horizon today. In addition to the ongoing  Festival of India, which we listed yesterday, the Peruvian Festival takes place at Parc Jean-Drapeau, featuring traditional dance and food. The Copa América soccer final between Peru and Brazil conveniently coincides with the festival and will be broadcast there. 1 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 1 p.m., free

Saint-Henri’s Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Square plays host to a Vinyl Caravan pop up record market, with Complètement Cirque’s neighbourhood street circus event going on at the same location. Corner of St-Émilie and Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier, 1 p.m., free

DJ Deepar of Ottawa’s Sahra events plays an electro event entitled Cenote in the Lower Plateau. There’s no ATM on site so bring cash. 2005 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.