Sunday, July 7

Free Museum Day is no longer an annual (May) event, it’s monthly, and it falls on the first Sunday of every month.

The GOAL soccer festival’s main event happens on this second and final day of the event, promising a live soccer tournament, screenings of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and COPA America finals, food and drink, kiosks aplenty, family activities and more. Percival Molson Stadium (475 des Pins W.), 11 a.m., free entry

There are a couple of events on the ethnic food horizon today. In addition to the ongoing Festival of India, which we listed yesterday, the Peruvian Festival takes place at Parc Jean-Drapeau, featuring traditional dance and food. The Copa América soccer final between Peru and Brazil conveniently coincides with the festival and will be broadcast there. 1 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 1 p.m., free

Saint-Henri’s Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Square plays host to a Vinyl Caravan pop up record market, with Complètement Cirque’s neighbourhood street circus event going on at the same location. Corner of St-Émilie and Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier, 1 p.m., free

DJ Deepar of Ottawa’s Sahra events plays an electro event entitled Cenote in the Lower Plateau. There’s no ATM on site so bring cash. 2005 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.