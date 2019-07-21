Sunday, July 21

* How to Disturb the Public at the CCA * Cabaret Berlin’s Dark Clothing Swap * Deborah de Luca plays Piknic Électronik * Amyl and the Sniffers play Bar le Ritz * Hip Hop Karaoke at Just for Laughs

The week-long Canadian Centre for Architecture residency/workshop How to Disturb the Public — wherein eight “agonists” will be “investigating the latent potential for public programming to lead by upsetting expectations, to disturb the public and also the institution” — launches with a public event and cocktail in the CCA garage. 1920 Baile, 3 p.m., free

Bring any gently used black and charcoal clothing you’d like to trade to Cabaret Berlin’s Dark Clothing Swap, “for goths, punks and everyone in between.” There will be clothing, shoes and accessories for women and men (and presumably everyone in between genders as well). 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 1–7 p.m., $10 (cash only)

Italian DJ Deborah de Luca headlines Piknic Électronik today, with locals Okin, Brian Cuta, Unlimited Free Guestlist and Sierra making up the rest of the bill, between the Piknic and Boisé stages. Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine des Jeux, 2–10 p.m., $18.50/$18.70

Melbourne punks Amyl and the Sniffers play Bar le Ritz tonight, and somehow tickets are still available. See our columnist Johnson Cummins rave about the band here, then proceed to checkout. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $18/$22

Pick up the mic at the Just for Laughs edition of Hip Hop Karaoke, a free event at the festival’s Loto-Québec stage. Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles, 10 p.m., free