Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Deborah de Luca

to-do list

Sunday, July 21

by CultMTL

* How to Disturb the Public at the CCA
* Cabaret Berlin’s Dark Clothing Swap
* Deborah de Luca plays Piknic Électronik
* Amyl and the Sniffers play Bar le Ritz
* Hip Hop Karaoke at Just for Laughs

The week-long Canadian Centre for Architecture residency/workshop How to Disturb the Public — wherein eight “agonists” will be “investigating the latent potential for public programming to lead by upsetting expectations, to disturb the public and also the institution” — launches with a public event and cocktail in the CCA garage. 1920 Baile, 3 p.m., free

Bring any gently used black and charcoal clothing you’d like to trade to Cabaret Berlin’s Dark Clothing Swap, “for goths, punks and everyone in between.” There will be clothing, shoes and accessories for women and men (and presumably everyone in between genders as well). 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 1–7 p.m., $10 (cash only)

Italian DJ Deborah de Luca headlines Piknic Électronik today, with locals Okin, Brian Cuta, Unlimited Free Guestlist and Sierra making up the rest of the bill, between the Piknic and Boisé stages. Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine des Jeux, 2–10 p.m., $18.50/$18.70

Melbourne punks Amyl and the Sniffers play Bar le Ritz tonight, and somehow tickets are still available. See our columnist Johnson Cummins rave about the band here, then proceed to checkout. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $18/$22

Pick up the mic at the Just for Laughs edition of Hip Hop Karaoke, a free event at the festival’s Loto-Québec stage. Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles, 10 p.m., free