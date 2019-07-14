Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Katya

to-do list

Sunday, July 14

by CultMTL

* Film Noir au Canal
* Pied-du-Courant garage sale
* Katya at Rialto
* Just Dance at Hangar 51
* AIM afterparty at StereoBar

Film Noir au Canal begins launches the 2019 season of screenings by the Lachine Canal (they’re happening weekly through Aug. 18) with Alfred Hitchcock’s stone-cold 1960 classic, Psycho. Saint Patrick Square (1335 St-Patrick), 7:30 p.m., free (donation appreciated)

Village au Pied-du-Courant is hosting a garage sale and drag performance by Barbada Potvin as part of their weekly summertime parties in the East End, with DJs, bars and food trucks. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 3 p.m., free

Drag queen and comedian Katya Zamolodchikova brings her Help Me I’m Dying tour to the Rialto Theatre tonight. The show is a mix of stand-up, storytelling, video and dance “about what it means to be a woman, from the perspective of a person that dresses up like one”. 5723 Parc, 7 p.m., $25+

Mile End’s “geek spirit” gaming bar Hangar 51 hosts a Just Dance party tonight. 5691 St-Laurent, doors 5 p.m./game 7 p.m., participation free with drink purchase

If you were at AIM Festival and somehow still want to dance after three days straight, there’s an official afterparty at StereoBar with surprise DJs.856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $12

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of  Hammer of the Mods.