Sunday, July 14

* Film Noir au Canal * Pied-du-Courant garage sale * Katya at Rialto * Just Dance at Hangar 51 * AIM afterparty at StereoBar

Film Noir au Canal begins launches the 2019 season of screenings by the Lachine Canal (they’re happening weekly through Aug. 18) with Alfred Hitchcock’s stone-cold 1960 classic, Psycho. Saint Patrick Square (1335 St-Patrick), 7:30 p.m., free (donation appreciated)

Village au Pied-du-Courant is hosting a garage sale and drag performance by Barbada Potvin as part of their weekly summertime parties in the East End, with DJs, bars and food trucks. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 3 p.m., free

Drag queen and comedian Katya Zamolodchikova brings her Help Me I’m Dying tour to the Rialto Theatre tonight. The show is a mix of stand-up, storytelling, video and dance “about what it means to be a woman, from the perspective of a person that dresses up like one”. 5723 Parc, 7 p.m., $25+

Mile End’s “geek spirit” gaming bar Hangar 51 hosts a Just Dance party tonight. 5691 St-Laurent, doors 5 p.m./game 7 p.m., participation free with drink purchase

If you were at AIM Festival and somehow still want to dance after three days straight, there’s an official afterparty at StereoBar with surprise DJs.856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $12

