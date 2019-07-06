Saturday, July 6

Fanboys and fangirls please report to Palais des Congrès for Montreal Comiccon, a cavalcade of geek culture celebrating comics, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and more. This year’s guests include Elijah Wood, William Shatner, Michael Madsen, Tom Felton and Lou Ferrigno. 1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, exhibition hall 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, $40/$31 single day tickets

Today and tomorrow, the GOAL football-culture festival is going down at McGill’s Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, with soccer tournaments jumbotron screenings of the semi-final (today) and final (tomorrow) of the Women’s World Cup, family activities, kiosks with food, drinks, games, talks, haircuts, tattoos, massage and more. Today’s programming is focused on wellness, particularly in the food and drink department (ie. there will be no booze, though there will be non-alcoholic beverages). In addition to soccer teams raising money for the GOAL Initiatives Foundation — which promotes sports and physical activity by providing equipment to youth sports organizations in need, among other things — proceeds from the vendor village will benefit Dans la rue and Share the Warmth and Montreal Community Cares. 475 des Pins W., 11 a.m.–6 p.m. both days, free entry

The Festival de l’Inde kicks off with a parade on St-Laurent from Milton to Duluth, then heads over to Parc Jeanne-Mance. Today and tomorrow, they’ll have a South Asian bazaar with food, yoga and meditation classes, massages, henna tattoos and music, among other things. Corner of Mont-Royal and Parc, 12 p.m., free

Once again, the Village au Pied-du-Courant is a great place to check out the fireworks with a party entitled Sens:e organized by Husa Sounds featuring DJs Adam Husa and MightyKat. There will also be live performances by Strangerfamiliar and John Juster, as well as a number of kiosques selling local goods and food. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 4 p.m., no cover

Alexandraplatz bar has a giant barbecue for their event Burgerplatz. They will be serving a range of burgers from the basics to ones with blue cheese and lobster all night. 6731 de l’Esplanade, 5 p.m., no cover

