Saturday, July 27

Montreal poet Jordyn Pickett launches a new chapbook called Every Time It Gets a Little Bit Further Away, preceded by a vernissage for a group art show. 10 des Pins #314, 12–9 p.m., $5 (no one turned away for lack of funds)

Today and tomorrow, the Heavy Montreal punk and metal fest brings the noise and the weight to Parc Jean-Drapeau, with headliners Slayer, Ghost, Godsmack, Evanescence, Slash and Anthrax, plus loads of other awesome local ,regional and international old and new school acts. Parc Jean-Drapeau (Île Ste-Hélène), 1–11 p.m., weekend pass $175/$320 Gold Pass, single-day ticket $95/$185 Gold Pass

Just for Laughs comes to a close tonight with a whopping 65 shows to choose from. Our highlights: master of the art of offensive comedy, Anthony Jeselnik, hosts a gala at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $42.80–$121.09), as does SNL’s Weekend Update cohost Michael Che (175 Ste-Catherine W., 9:45 p.m., $42.80–$121.09), while SNL/Portlandia alum Fred Armisen hosts Comedy for Musicians (but Everyone Is Welcome) at Olympia (1004 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $58.04/$64.24) and Kevin Hart hosts his interview show Hart to Heart at Monument National (1182 Ste-Catherine W., 10 p.m., $71.29).

Get your funk on into the wee hours at Sweet Boogie Strikes Back with NYC’s Smooth Steve. Secret location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $10/$20

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.