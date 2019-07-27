Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

May 2019

Anthony Jeselnik

to-do list

Saturday, July 27

by CultMTL

* Anthony Jeselnik, Michael Che and Fred Armisen at Just for Laughs
* Jordyn Pickett booklaunch
* Heavy Montreal
* Sweet Boogie Strikes Back

Montreal poet Jordyn Pickett launches a new chapbook called Every Time It Gets a Little Bit Further Away, preceded by a vernissage for a group art show. 10 des Pins #314, 12–9 p.m., $5 (no one turned away for lack of funds)

Today and tomorrow, the Heavy Montreal punk and metal fest brings the noise and the weight to Parc Jean-Drapeau, with headliners Slayer, Ghost, Godsmack, Evanescence, Slash and Anthrax, plus loads of other awesome local ,regional and international old and new school acts. Parc Jean-Drapeau (Île Ste-Hélène), 1–11 p.m., weekend pass $175/$320 Gold Pass, single-day ticket $95/$185 Gold Pass

Just for Laughs comes to a close tonight with a whopping 65 shows to choose from. Our highlights: master of the art of offensive comedy, Anthony Jeselnik, hosts a gala at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $42.80–$121.09), as does SNL’s Weekend Update cohost Michael Che (175 Ste-Catherine W., 9:45 p.m., $42.80–$121.09), while SNL/Portlandia alum Fred Armisen hosts Comedy for Musicians (but Everyone Is Welcome) at Olympia (1004 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $58.04/$64.24) and Kevin Hart hosts his interview show Hart to Heart at Monument National (1182 Ste-Catherine W., 10 p.m., $71.29).

Get your funk on into the wee hours at Sweet Boogie Strikes Back with NYC’s Smooth Steve. Secret location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $10/$20

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.