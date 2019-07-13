Saturday, July 13

* Fantasia Film Fest * Jamaica Day at Parc Jean-Drapeau * Latin bands at Marché des Possibles * OK LÀ * LIP at Café Resonance * Eyes Wide Shut at Cinéma du Parc

The Fantasia Film Fest is on! See our rundown of festival highlights here, see our reviews of Sons of Denmark (screening tonight at 9:30 p.m.) here and check the full program here.

As part of the Weekends du Monde series at Parc Jean-Drapeau, Jamaica Day promises headliner Iba Mahr (straight from Linstead, Jamaica), backed up by local favourites Kalmunity, and plenty of food and drink. 2 p.m., free

Mile End outdoor party and hangout space Marché des Possibles and the MTL Pachangon crew showcase a range of local Latin bands and DJs alongside their spread of artisan kiosks, food vendors, bar service and family activities. Check the details here. 5635 St-Dominique, 5–11 p.m., free

Experimental music series OK LÀ continues in its unconventional outdoor space — the Ethel parking lot in Verdun — with performers including Joshua Abrams (a former player with the Roots, Tortoise and the Matana Roberts band), Feu St-Antoine and a DJ set by Marie Davidson. Check out more details here. 4000 Ethel, 7–10 p.m., free

LGBTQ dance event LIP heads to Café Resonance for a party featuring Mvcoko, Baby Urchin, D. Blavatsky and, of course, Frankie Teardrop. 5175A Parc, 11 p.m., $10/NOTAFLOF

Today and tomorrow, Cinéma du Parc will be screening Stanley Kubrick’s steamy Illuminati thriller Eyes Wide Shut as part of their Parc at Midnight series. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

