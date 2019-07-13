Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Joshua Abrams

to-do list

Saturday, July 13

by CultMTL

* Fantasia Film Fest
* Jamaica Day at Parc Jean-Drapeau
* Latin bands at Marché des Possibles
* OK LÀ
* LIP at Café Resonance
* Eyes Wide Shut at Cinéma du Parc

The Fantasia Film Fest is on! See our rundown of festival highlights here, see our reviews of Sons of Denmark (screening tonight at 9:30 p.m.) here and check the full program here.

As part of the Weekends du Monde series at Parc Jean-Drapeau, Jamaica Day promises headliner Iba Mahr (straight from Linstead, Jamaica), backed up by local favourites Kalmunity, and plenty of food and drink. 2 p.m., free

Mile End outdoor party and hangout space Marché des Possibles and the MTL Pachangon crew showcase a range of local Latin bands and DJs alongside their spread of artisan kiosks, food vendors, bar service and family activities. Check the details here. 5635 St-Dominique, 5–11 p.m., free

Experimental music series OK LÀ continues in its unconventional outdoor space — the Ethel parking lot  in Verdun — with performers including Joshua Abrams (a former player with the Roots, Tortoise and the Matana Roberts band), Feu St-Antoine and a DJ set by Marie Davidson. Check out more details here. 4000 Ethel, 7–10 p.m., free

LGBTQ dance event LIP heads to Café Resonance for a party featuring Mvcoko, Baby Urchin, D. Blavatsky and, of course, Frankie Teardrop. 5175A Parc, 11 p.m., $10/NOTAFLOF

Today and tomorrow, Cinéma du Parc will be screening Stanley Kubrick’s steamy Illuminati thriller Eyes Wide Shut as part of their Parc at Midnight series. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of  Hammer of the Mods.