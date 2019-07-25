Summer music festivals are go

Duh, pretty much everybody who is taking a look at this page is either going to ’77 Montréal and Heavy Montreal or at the very least are more than aware of it. Three days of thrash and bash is coming to Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend, offering a little something for even the most discerning metal and punk fans. Before I get to the shows happening around town in the clubs, let me first give you my quick list of bands not to miss over the weekend:

’77 Montréal

The Dirty Nil deliver the dad-rock riffs at maximum volume and snappy tempos but their tunes remain as catchy as elder statesmen like Weezer or — when they are really at their best — Rocket From the Crypt.

Avengers are the real fuggin’ deal and if you doubt their punk cred, they were one of the opening bands for the Sex Pistols’ final ’78 show in their original incarnation in Frisco. Solid West Coast punk history aside, they can still deliver the goods despite the passing decades.

Off! also have some serious cred and could be referred to as a punk rock super group with Black Flag/Circle Jerks legend Keith Morris adding his snarl to Black Flag’s “First Four Years” down-stroke genius. For people who are turned off of the bands sitting at the top of the marquee, Off! will be the band to beat, and members of every single other band on the bill will be sitting side-stage.

Heavy Montreal

Saturday: Here’s a break-neck list of the do-not-miss bands on Saturday, so buckle up: Watain, Cattle Decapitation, Dying Fetus, Municipal Waste, Metal Church, Kataklysm.

Sunday: Do not fucking miss: Slayer, Anthrax, Clutch, Dopethrone, Fu Manchu, Corrosion of Conformity, Terror.

For those of you who will not be getting baked in the sun over the weekend and Parc Jean-Drapeau, there is (surprisingly) still plenty happening in the clubs.

Thursday: For some solid psych/post rock you can make it down to l’Esco for Oakland’s Lumerians with Blood Skin Atopic Debate Club and live visuals by Anthony Piazza. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15.48

Friday: If you can’t wait for Heavy Montreal on Saturday, you can check out the killer grind of underground metal legends Pig Destroyer with Landscape of Hate at Corona. Given the amount of tourists who will be flooding to town and probably going to this show, better get yer tix now. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $28.90

Another metal-tastic show is happening at Turbo Haüs with Holy Grail, Striker and Bewitcher. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $20

Fans of the punk-pop roster at Burger Records will want to make it to l’Esco for Pearl and the Oysters with Hélène Barbier and Dirt Bike. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price not listed

Saturday: If you were hoping to squeeze into the Growlers show with Diane Coffee at Rialto, you are fucked without a kiss as the show is sold out, but fear not as there are some great alternatives.

For some serious punk rock know-how, head to the perfect venue for punk — Brasserie Beaubien — to catch Kommissars with Priors and Laps. 73 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., $10

A Montreal fave would definitely be the volume-heavy noise gaze of A Place to Bury Strangers, who return to town to play l’Esco with Gloin and Dead Dog. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $24

An official afterparty for Heavy Montreal’s first night is getting underway at Turbo Haüs with the local heft of Mountain Dust and the Great Sabatini. Killer combination here. 2040 St-Denis, 11 p.m., $10 or free with Heavy Montreal bracelet

Fans of the Swans and Xiu Xiu will want to get their heads caved in at le Ritz for the wallop of Have a Nice Life with Tim from Hanl’s new project Consumer and Planning for Burial. 179 Jean-Talon W. 7 p.m., $25/$30

Tuesday: For some seriously glammed up and greasy rock ’n’ roll, you will want to be at Barfly for Chicago bad boys Poison Boys with local glammer pusses Jonesy. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8-$10

If you’re into maximum shredding, soulful singing and amazing indie rock songwriting, you’re probably already going to Screaming Females at la Vitrola with Dark Thoughts and the Martinis. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$18

My big pick of the week is indie rock legends the Get-Up Kids, who will be giving it up one last time with Laureate at le Ritz. Again if you aren’t grippin tix, better get on it right now as this will be packed. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $27/$30

