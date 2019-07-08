Monday, July 8

* True Reads: How to Write an Autobiographical Novel * Stranger Things Turbo Trivia * High Life at Cinéma Moderne * Stef Chura at Casa del Popolo

Drawn & Quarterly invites non-fiction fans to tonight’s edition of the True Reads Book Club, focusing on Alexander Chee’s How to Write an Autobiographical Novel. La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 7 p.m., free

This week’s edition of Turbo Trivia is devoted to the most popular show on Netflix this week, Stranger Things. As usual, teams of four will compete for prizes over 4 rounds. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., no cover

Claire Denis’ nonlinear sci-fi horror space flick High Life is screening tonight at Cinéma Moderne. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50

Detroit indie singer-songwriter Stef Chura and L.A. no-wave quartet French Vanilla play Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

