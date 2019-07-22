Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

to-do list

Monday, July 22

by CultMTL

* Rachel Bloom at Just for Laughs
* Second City Toronto’s She the People at the Centaur Theatre
* Eastern Bloc’s Modular Mondays
* The Beach Bum at Cinéma Moderne
* Ensemble at Théâtre de Verdure

Among the many shows tonight at Just for Laughs, comedian, actress and singer Rachel Bloom — of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame — brings her What Am I Going to Do With My Life Now? tour to the Gesù theatre for five nights this week. See our interview with her here. 1200 Bleury, July 22–24 and 26–27, 7 p.m. nightly, $42–$45 

Also at JFL, Second City Toronto’s She the People begins its six-night run of socio-political satire shows at the Centaur Theatre. 453 St-François-Xavier, 9:30 p.m., $49.50

BYO synths, samplers, drum machines, acoustic instruments or circuit-bent projects to Eastern Bloc’s bilingual event Modular Mondays, a night of performance, discussion, reviews and tips, for all skill levels. 7240 Clark, 7:30 p.m., free

If you missed Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, starting Matthew McConaughey — a film our Screen editor Alex Rose called “a sunscreen-soaked picaresque journey through the nightmare world from which many a Florida Man has sprung” (read the full review here) — it’s screening tonight at Cinéma Moderne. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50/$13

For a more refined cinematic experience, the 2017 documentary Ensemble — about the Montreal Symphony Orchestra — is screening at Parc Lafontaine’s lovely open-air space Théâtre de Verdure. Rachel & Papineau, 9 p.m., free