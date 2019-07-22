Monday, July 22

* Rachel Bloom at Just for Laughs * Second City Toronto’s She the People at the Centaur Theatre * Eastern Bloc’s Modular Mondays * The Beach Bum at Cinéma Moderne * Ensemble at Théâtre de Verdure

Among the many shows tonight at Just for Laughs, comedian, actress and singer Rachel Bloom — of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame — brings her What Am I Going to Do With My Life Now? tour to the Gesù theatre for five nights this week. See our interview with her here. 1200 Bleury, July 22–24 and 26–27, 7 p.m. nightly, $42–$45

Also at JFL, Second City Toronto’s She the People begins its six-night run of socio-political satire shows at the Centaur Theatre. 453 St-François-Xavier, 9:30 p.m., $49.50

BYO synths, samplers, drum machines, acoustic instruments or circuit-bent projects to Eastern Bloc’s bilingual event Modular Mondays, a night of performance, discussion, reviews and tips, for all skill levels. 7240 Clark, 7:30 p.m., free

If you missed Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, starting Matthew McConaughey — a film our Screen editor Alex Rose called “a sunscreen-soaked picaresque journey through the nightmare world from which many a Florida Man has sprung” (read the full review here) — it’s screening tonight at Cinéma Moderne. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50/$13

For a more refined cinematic experience, the 2017 documentary Ensemble — about the Montreal Symphony Orchestra — is screening at Parc Lafontaine’s lovely open-air space Théâtre de Verdure. Rachel & Papineau, 9 p.m., free