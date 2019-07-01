Monday, July 1

* Canada Day Parade * Portishead’s Dummy at Jazz Fest * Lee Fields plays Club Soda * Comedy night at Blue Dog * The Silence of Others outdoor cinema

Happy Canada or moving day! If you’re not doing the latter or helping a friend, the annual parade leaves Fort and Ste-Catherine street at 11:15, making its way to Place du Canada. A number of entertainment and kids activities will be on for the afternoon after the parade, including a large cake for 3000 people.

The Jazz fest celebrates 25 years since the release of Portishead’s début album Dummy, a pioneering work in the trip hop genre with a performance by an assortment of local musicians at Place des Arts’ Cinquième Salle. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $36.50

Also at the Jazz Fest, old-school-style soul/funk bro Lee Fields and the Expressions play Club Soda. 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $42.25

Adam Susser headlines and Dawn Ford hosts the Canada Day edition of There’s Something Funny Going On, the weekly stand-up comedy showcase at Blue Dog. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Cinéma sous les étoiles is screening Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar’s The Silence of Others, about the amnesty given to members of Franco’s party after the fall of fascism in Spain. Parc des Faubourgs (corner of de Lorimier and Ontario), 9:15 p.m., free

