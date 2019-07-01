Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Monday, July 1

by CultMTL

* Canada Day Parade
* Portishead’s Dummy at Jazz Fest
* Lee Fields plays Club Soda
* Comedy night at Blue Dog
* The Silence of Others outdoor cinema

Happy Canada or moving day! If you’re not doing the latter or helping a friend, the annual parade leaves Fort and Ste-Catherine street at 11:15, making its way to Place du Canada. A number of entertainment and kids activities will be on for the afternoon after the parade, including a large cake for 3000 people. 

The Jazz fest celebrates 25 years since the release of Portishead’s début album Dummy, a pioneering work in the trip hop genre with a performance by an assortment of local musicians at Place des Arts’ Cinquième Salle. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $36.50

Also at the Jazz Fest, old-school-style soul/funk bro Lee Fields and the Expressions play Club Soda. 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $42.25

Adam Susser headlines and Dawn Ford hosts the Canada Day edition of There’s Something Funny Going On, the weekly stand-up comedy showcase at Blue Dog. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC 

Cinéma sous les étoiles is screening Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar’s The Silence of Others, about the amnesty given to members of Franco’s party after the fall of fascism in Spain. Parc des Faubourgs (corner of de Lorimier and Ontario), 9:15 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.