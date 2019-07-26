Friday, July 26

* ’77 Montreal with Bad Religion, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto and the Exploited * Festival Atmosph’Air sur la Plaza including Rose Bouche and Kandle * Korean food and culture at POP Montreal’s Marché des Possibles * Wanda Sykes, Hasan Minhaj and Trevor Noah at Just for Laughs

The second of three weekend block parties on St-Hubert — bka Festival Atmosph’Air sur la Plaza — gets underway), with vendors and various entertainers doing their thing all day and live music by Rose Bouche and Kandle tonight between 7 and 9 p.m. 6841 St-Hubert, 10 a.m.–10 p.m., free entry

Evenko’s third annual punk fest ’77 Montreal promises headliners Bad Religion, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto and the Exploited along with new- and old-school punks from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. See Johnson Cummins’ festival highlights here, and an interview with today’s opening band Young Party here. Parc Jean-Drapeau (Île Ste-Hélène), 1 p.m., $77/$117, all ages

It’s the last weekend of fun under the sun at POP Montreal’s Marché des Possibles, and this weekend is all about Korean food and culture. See the menu details here. Outside 5635 St-Laurent, 5–10 p.m., free

Place des Arts goes into Just for Laughs gala mode tonight with hosts Wanda Sykes (Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7 p.m., $47.30–$92.08) and Hasan Minhaj — see our July 2019 cover story about him here (Salle Wilfred-Pelletier, 9:45 p.m., $47.30–$125.59), while Trevor Noah’s Loud and Clear dhow occupies the Bell Centre (1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $58.50–$98.75).

