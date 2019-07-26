Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

'77 Montreal

to-do list

Friday, July 26

by CultMTL

* ’77 Montreal with Bad Religion, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto and the Exploited
* Festival Atmosph’Air sur la Plaza including Rose Bouche and Kandle
* Korean food and culture at POP Montreal’s Marché des Possibles
* Wanda Sykes, Hasan Minhaj and Trevor Noah at Just for Laughs

The second of three weekend block parties on St-Hubert — bka Festival Atmosph’Air sur la Plaza — gets underway), with vendors and various entertainers doing their thing all day and live music by Rose Bouche and Kandle tonight between 7 and 9 p.m. 6841 St-Hubert, 10 a.m.–10 p.m., free entry

Evenko’s third annual punk fest ’77 Montreal promises headliners Bad Religion, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto and the Exploited along with new- and old-school punks from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. See Johnson Cummins’ festival highlights here, and an interview with today’s opening band Young Party here. Parc Jean-Drapeau (Île Ste-Hélène), 1 p.m., $77/$117, all ages

It’s the last weekend of fun under the sun at POP Montreal’s Marché des Possibles, and this weekend is all about Korean food and culture. See the menu details here. Outside 5635 St-Laurent, 5–10 p.m., free

Place des Arts goes into Just for Laughs gala mode tonight with hosts Wanda Sykes (Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7 p.m., $47.30–$92.08) and Hasan Minhaj — see our July 2019 cover story about him here (Salle Wilfred-Pelletier, 9:45 p.m., $47.30–$125.59), while Trevor Noah’s Loud and Clear dhow occupies the Bell Centre (1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $58.50–$98.75).

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.