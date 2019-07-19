Friday, July 19

* Out of the Box: Gordon Matta-Clark at the CCA * Marché des Possibles * More Just for Laughs Off-JFL/Zoofest shows * Osheaga pre-party at SAT * Cultures at Ausgang Plaza

As part of their three-part exhibition Out of the Box: Gordon Matta-Clark, CCA presents a reading of complaints, discoveries, protests and pleadings from the notes of the renowned American artist. Parc Baile (1920 Baile), 12:30 p.m., free

POP Montreal’s Marché des Possibles launches its second to last weekend of live music, DJs, food, drink and art vendors and other activities for all at its green space in Mile End. Puces POP has handpicked three sets of art vendors for the weekend, Indie MTL Cooks is doing the food and tonight there’s music by Patrick Krief, Titelaine, Acid House Ragas (a side project by Elephant Stone’s Rishi Dhir) and DJ Debbie Tebbs. Bernard and Casgrain, 5:30–11 p.m., free

Tonight at Just for Laughs, as part of the festival’s Off-JFL/Zoofest programming, check out Lesbian Speed Date From Hell! — see our article about the show here (Mainline Theatre, 3997 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $25.75), Precinct: An Improvised Cop Show — check out our article about the origins of that show here (Montreal Improv, 3697 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $25.94) and/or a show by local storytelling outfit Confabulation — more on them here (Mainline Theatre, 3997 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $25.75).

Osheaga is happening Aug. 2-4 but it’s already time for an official festival pre-party at SAT, featuring DJ sets by Windows 98 (aka Arcade Fire’s Win Butler), Marie Davidson (b2b Feu St-Antoine) and Heartstreets, live sets by KNLO, Eli Rose, Benny Adam and more, between the main space and the Satosphère dome. 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

The third edition of Cultures, a celebration of Montreal’s diversity with music from the African diaspora, is happening at Ausgang Plaza, with Kid Crayola, Odile Myrtil and Trick Trick playing Afrobeat, Afro-house, dancehall and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 10:30 p.m., $15/$20

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.