Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

High Dials

to-do list

Wednesday, June 12

by CultMTL

* Scotch & Soda sample sale
* Alaclair Ensemble at Mural
* Bass Drive at Belmont terrasse
* High Dials at Balattou
* Mx. Queerdo at Fringe

Clothing brand Scotch & Soda is having a sample sale with men’s and women’s items. Note that credit cards will be the only accepted form of payment. 5420 St-Laurent, 10 a.m.

Check out a free Mural fest show by Keb rappers Alaclair Ensemble, with DJ sets by the Voyage Funktastique crew and Toast Dawg. Outside 3527 St-Laurent, 6–11 p.m., free

Local indie rock/classic pop outfit the High Dials just released the first part of their newest record, Primitive Feelings. They’ll be playing Club Balattou along with Orchids. 4372 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Le Belmont’s regular Wednesday event Bass Drive takes advantage of the St-Laurent sidewalk sale and sets up on their glorious terrasse. LVWZ , Cdr3amer, Jaazeh and others will be playing, and there will be beer and shooter specials. Afterwards, head inside for a continuation of the party. 4483 St-Laurent, 3 p.m., free ($8 for indoors event)

As part of the Fringe Fest, drag-specialist theatre company House of Laureen presents Mx. Queerdo, one drag competition to rule them all. Café Cleopatra (1230 St-Laurent, 2nd floor), 10 p.m., $5–$10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.