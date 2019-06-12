Wednesday, June 12

* Scotch & Soda sample sale * Alaclair Ensemble at Mural * Bass Drive at Belmont terrasse * High Dials at Balattou * Mx. Queerdo at Fringe

Clothing brand Scotch & Soda is having a sample sale with men’s and women’s items. Note that credit cards will be the only accepted form of payment. 5420 St-Laurent, 10 a.m.

Check out a free Mural fest show by Keb rappers Alaclair Ensemble, with DJ sets by the Voyage Funktastique crew and Toast Dawg. Outside 3527 St-Laurent, 6–11 p.m., free

Local indie rock/classic pop outfit the High Dials just released the first part of their newest record, Primitive Feelings. They’ll be playing Club Balattou along with Orchids. 4372 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Le Belmont’s regular Wednesday event Bass Drive takes advantage of the St-Laurent sidewalk sale and sets up on their glorious terrasse. LVWZ , Cdr3amer, Jaazeh and others will be playing, and there will be beer and shooter specials. Afterwards, head inside for a continuation of the party. 4483 St-Laurent, 3 p.m., free ($8 for indoors event)

As part of the Fringe Fest, drag-specialist theatre company House of Laureen presents Mx. Queerdo, one drag competition to rule them all. Café Cleopatra (1230 St-Laurent, 2nd floor), 10 p.m., $5–$10

