Tuesday, June 25

* Jim Carey expo at Phi Centre * Dogman at Cinéma du Parc * Strange Froots at La Sotterenea * Richard Reed Parry at SAT * Innu Nikamu at Cinéma Urbain

The Phi Centre has an expo on comedian Jim Carey’s political drawings, which he has been putting on Twitter for the past three years. Entitled This Light Never Goes Out, the show runs until September 1st. 407 St-Pierre W., 10 a.m., $12.40

Matteo Garrone’s Dogman — one of our film editor’s favourites of the year so far — is screening in its original Italian with English subtitles at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, various times, $9.50

Local alternative soul trio and feminist/queer activitists Strange Froots are celebrating five years with a comedy roast and evening of live music and DJs at La Sotterenea. 4848 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., $5–10 sliding scale

Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry begins an 11-date Jazz Fest residency in the Satosphère dome at SAT, playing material from his latest solo LP Quiet River of Dust Vol. 2. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $41.75 ($22.25 on June 28 and July 5, 11 p.m. late shows)

Right outside of SAT, the season’s first edition of Cinéma Urbain is happening at Peace Park, and the series is launching with a screening of Kevin Bacon Hervieux’s Québec Cinéma award-winning Innu Nikamu: Chanter la résistance, in French with English subtitles. In conjunction with the Présence Autochtone festival, the program will begin with a pair of shorts. Look here for details. South of 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

