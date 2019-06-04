Who we are...

Jace Lasek of Jack Marvel Parsons

to-do list

Tuesday, June 14

by CultMTL

* Next Thing You Know at Bar Le Cocktail
* LSTW party at Fitzroy
* Suoni per il Popolo
* FTA closing party

Franglais off-Broadway style musical Next Thing You Know claims to be a Montreal version of American sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and Friends, telling the story of four friends in their thirties and their antics around town. Tickets are limited, so reserve early. Bar Le Cocktail (1669 St-Catherine E.), 7 p.m., $18.60+

Lez Spread the Word magazine’s monthly party is on at Fitzroy, where groups of women can play billiards for $5 an hour. 551 Mont-Royal E., 7 p.m., free

The Suoni per il Popolo festival of avant garde and experimental music gets properly underway tonight with shows at Casa del Popolo (headlined by Jack Marvel Parsons, a band featuring the core members of Besnard Lakes and members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/$13) and la Sala Rossa (Quatuor Bozzini and Andrea Young with the Dedalus Ensemble, 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $11/$15). As our columnist Johnson Cummins always says, the real appeal of Suoni is taking a chance on acts you’ve never experienced and discovering amazing talent.

DJs Martin Faucher, Jerico and Benoît Landry play latin, underground and pop music at the FTA closing party. FTA headquarters (175 President-Kennedy), 10 p.m., free

