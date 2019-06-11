Who we are...

Afrodizz

to-do list

Tuesday, June 11

by CultMTL

* ELEKTRA Fest kicks off
* Grill Saint-Laurent at Mural
* Mardi Spaghetti marathon at Suoni per il Popolo
* Make Drinking Sad Again at Turbo Haüs
* Afrodizz at Quai des Brumes

International digital arts festival ELEKTRA kicks off today and runs through June 16 at l’Usine C, the Cinémathèque, the SAT and various other venues. For a full schedule of events, check here.

Tastet and MURAL collaborate to put on culinary competition Grill Saint-Laurent, where 10 local restaurants compete for recognition and a $1,000 prize. Each one will be serving up a $6 dish at the main festival site, from this morning to Friday. 3527 St-Laurent, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

As part of the Suoni per il Popolo fest, bimonthly improv jam Mardi Spaghetti holds a marathon edition beginning in the afternoon and featuring 30 musicians playing either solo or in small ensembles. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 3–11:30 p.m., $10 before 7:30 p.m.//$13

Turbo Haüs’s weekly Tuesday event Make Drinking Sad Again features sad music all night. What’s more, if you show a break-up text, vet papers from a recently deceased pet, divorce papers or other similar proof of sadness, they’ll give you a free drink, so find an excuse and go wallow in misery! 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., free

Local Afrobeat/jazz/funk octet Afrodizz plays the 10th edition of Quai des Brumes’s monthly event Groovesti. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.