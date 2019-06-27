Thursday, June 27

The first of six Thursday night events of Les Shows de ruelle takes place tonight in Hochelaga’s ruelle Gaboury and neighbouring Parc Morgan. There will be a performance by Cirque Alfonse as well as street food and microbrew beer. Corner of Gaboury and Ste-Catherine, 5 p.m., no cover

One of the city’s many outdoor party pop-up sites, Mile End’s Aire Commune, proposes a travel-themed party with free drinks and a trip-package giveaway, music by DJs Ephiks and Naej, food vendors l’Gros Luxe, Kamehameha Snack Bar and Boulangerie Guillaume, a bar and more. Outside 5705 de Gaspé, 5 p.m., free

One of the most popular jazz singers and pianists of the past two decades and nine-time Grammy winner Norah Jones plays Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts as part of the Jazz Festival. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $96+

Stand-up Story Slam returns, granting a stage to storytellers whose tales will be judged on site by a panel of comedians. Check out the line-up details here. 5171 Parc, doors 8 p.m., $7/PWYC

Salon Daomé’s NoiseFloor event (and record label) is celebrating its 10th year with sets by Abe Duque, Justin Marchacos and resident DJ Andrés Velilla. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

