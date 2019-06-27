Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Norah Jones

to-do list

Thursday, June 27

by CultMTL

* Cirque Alfonse at les Shows de ruelle
* Travel party at Aire Commune
* Norah Jones at Place des Arts
* Stand-Up Story Slam
* NoiseFloor 10th anniversary

The first of six Thursday night events of Les Shows de ruelle takes place tonight in Hochelaga’s ruelle Gaboury and neighbouring Parc Morgan. There will be a performance by Cirque Alfonse as well as street food and microbrew beer. Corner of Gaboury and Ste-Catherine, 5 p.m., no cover 

One of the city’s many outdoor party pop-up sites, Mile End’s Aire Commune, proposes a travel-themed party with free drinks and a trip-package giveaway, music by DJs Ephiks and Naej, food vendors l’Gros Luxe, Kamehameha Snack Bar and Boulangerie Guillaume, a bar and more. Outside 5705 de Gaspé, 5 p.m., free

One of the most popular jazz singers and pianists of the past two decades and nine-time Grammy winner Norah Jones plays Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts as part of the Jazz Festival. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $96+

Stand-up Story Slam returns, granting a stage to storytellers whose tales will be judged on site by a panel of comedians. Check out the line-up details here. 5171 Parc, doors 8 p.m., $7/PWYC

Salon Daomé’s NoiseFloor event (and record label) is celebrating its 10th year with sets by Abe Duque, Justin Marchacos and resident DJ Andrés Velilla. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.