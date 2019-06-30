Sunday, June 30

Grumman 78 are organizing a drag brunch with performances by Barbada, Gabry-Elle and invited guests. There are two seatings, each with a show, so late risers can come too. There will also be 40% off deals on wine and bubbles. 630 de Courcelle, 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., $21+

Today’s edition of Marché des Possibles features a watergun fight, followed by performances by Tinker Toy Fog Machine, Holobody, Lonely Boaoa and Nico Rosenberg. Street food by Melodie Drastik and Kiarash Maerefatkhah will be on sale throughout. Corner of Casgrain and Bernard, 11 a.m., free entry

Keep Montreal Weird and Kizi Gardens Records collaborate on a street fair and bazaar in the East Plateau with vinyl records, vintage stuff and food. Corner of Mont-Royal and Fabre, 2 p.m., free entry

Poet, journalist and Toronto Poetry Slam founder David Silverberg launches As Close to the Edge Without Going Over, a collection of sci-fi poetry, at Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free entry

Broken Social Scene/AroarA member Ariel Engle has a pretty great solo project called la Force, and tonight she’s bringing it to the stage at M2 (aka MTelus) as part of the Jazz Fest. For more about la Force, check out our recent interview with Engle here. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $28 all in.

