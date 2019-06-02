Sunday, June 2

* Diplo at Oasis Montreal * Multiple Maniacs at Cinéma du Parc * Loud party at l’Abreuvoir * Berlin Techno at Cabaret Berlin * Indie bands at Diving Bell

Oasis Montreal have booked Diplo for the sixth event of their concert series at the Olympic Stadium Esplanade. Lee Foss, Anna Lunoe and Nitti Gritti are opening. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 2 p.m., $35

John Waters’ 1970 black comedy horror flick Multiple Maniacs is screening this afternoon at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 2:30 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

Québec rapper Loud is having an official party at l’Abreuvoir, following his two night stand at the Bell Centre. He will be present, along with DJs from Joy Ride Records. 403 Ontario E., 4 p.m., $10

Early evening event Berlin Techno is on at Cabaret Berlin featuring sets by DJs Le Cantin, Davidé and oflym as well as specials on German and local beers. 1661 St-Catherine E., 5 p.m., free

Head to the Diving Bell for a night of chill indie with Sick, Emma May, Lovelet and Cantos. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.