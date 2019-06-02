Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Diplo

to-do list

Sunday, June 2

by CultMTL

* Diplo at Oasis Montreal
* Multiple Maniacs at Cinéma du Parc
* Loud party at l’Abreuvoir
* Berlin Techno at Cabaret Berlin
* Indie bands at Diving Bell

Oasis Montreal have booked Diplo for the sixth event of their concert series at the Olympic Stadium Esplanade. Lee Foss, Anna Lunoe and Nitti Gritti are opening. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 2 p.m., $35

John Waters’ 1970 black comedy horror flick Multiple Maniacs is screening this afternoon at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 2:30 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

Québec rapper Loud is having an official party at l’Abreuvoir, following his two night stand at the Bell Centre. He will be present, along with DJs from Joy Ride Records. 403 Ontario E., 4 p.m., $10

Early evening event Berlin Techno is on at Cabaret Berlin featuring sets by DJs Le Cantin, Davidé and oflym as well as specials on German and local beers. 1661 St-Catherine E., 5 p.m., free

Head to the Diving Bell for a night of chill indie with Sick, Emma May, Lovelet and Cantos. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.