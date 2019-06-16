Sunday, June 16

If you’re down at the Folk Festival on the Canal, you could check out their artisan market where over 20 vendors of all manner of things have stalls. Saint-Patrick between Pitt and Atwater, 12 p.m.

Carl Cox, Josh Wink and Misstress Barbara are playing at Oasis Montreal at the Olympic Park Esplanade. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 1 p.m., $30+

Lou Phelps, NoKliché, Dr. Mad and a handful of other DJs are in the lineup for the closing night of Mural fest, which is being promoted by Vice Québec. Some of the proceeds are going towards Bonne Famille and Les Impatients. 3527 St-Laurent, 3 p.m., free

Local celebrity chef Dany Bolduc’s St-Henri restaurant H4C is reopening after being temporarily closed. Their soft-launch will have a barbecue with free food and cheap drinks. 538 Place-Saint-Henri, 6 pm.

Montreal singer-songwriter Safia Nolin plays the biggest show of her career at the Francos festival — and it’s a free outdoor gig, en plus! Bell Stage (Place des Festivals), 9 p.m., free

