Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Safia Nolin

to-do list

Sunday, June 16

by CultMTL

* Artisan market at Folk Festival
* Carl Cox at Oasis Montreal
* Mural closing night
* H4C soft opening
* Safia Nolin at Francos

If you’re down at the Folk Festival on the Canal, you could check out their artisan market where over 20 vendors of all manner of things have stalls. Saint-Patrick between Pitt and Atwater, 12 p.m.

Carl Cox, Josh Wink and Misstress Barbara are playing at Oasis Montreal at the Olympic Park Esplanade. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 1 p.m., $30+

Lou Phelps, NoKliché, Dr. Mad and a handful of other DJs are in the lineup for the closing night of Mural fest, which is being promoted by Vice Québec. Some of the proceeds are going towards Bonne Famille and Les Impatients. 3527 St-Laurent, 3 p.m., free

Local celebrity chef Dany Bolduc’s St-Henri restaurant H4C is reopening after being temporarily closed. Their soft-launch will have a barbecue with free food and cheap drinks. 538 Place-Saint-Henri, 6 pm.

Montreal singer-songwriter Safia Nolin plays the biggest show of her career at the Francos festival — and it’s a free outdoor gig, en plus! Bell Stage (Place des Festivals), 9 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.