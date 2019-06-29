Saturday, June 29

* Beyond the Notes at Cinéma du Parc * Fireworks at Clocktower Beach * Kyle Bobby Dunn plays This Life Flattened * CupcakKe at Fairmount * evoked responses at Hangar 51

The Jazz Fest and Cinéma du Parc team up to screen Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, a documentary which covers the history of the vaunted jazz label from its foundation in the late 30s to present. The film is on until the 6th of July. 3575 Parc, 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available

Looking for an interesting way to take in the fireworks competition? Head down to the Clocktower Beach, where DJ Grandhuit (of Tour de Manége) will be playing a set. Clock Tower Quai (Clock Tower Quay Street and Port de Montréal Street), 7 p.m., $5

Montreal-based doom-pop singer-songwriter Kyle Bobby Dunn plays a very special show called This Life Flattened at Rosemont church Église Saint-Jean-Vianney, with openers Corporation (feat. Keru Not Ever and Racine) and William Hayes du Lude. 6421 25th Avenue, 8–11:30 p.m., $15

All ages are welcome to Théâtre Fairmount to see Chicago rapper CupcakKe with local opener Janette King. (This show was postponed from the original June 13 date.) 5240 Parc, doors 8 p.m., $25/$35

Local sound art duo evoked responses are playing at Hangar 51 with electro-acoustic project OACEM and Xarah Dion. 5691 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $13

