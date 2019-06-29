Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Kyle Bobby Dunn

Kyle Bobby Dunn

to-do list

Saturday, June 29

by CultMTL

* Beyond the Notes at Cinéma du Parc
* Fireworks at Clocktower Beach
* Kyle Bobby Dunn plays This Life Flattened
* CupcakKe at Fairmount
* evoked responses at Hangar 51

The Jazz Fest and Cinéma du Parc team up to screen Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, a documentary which covers the history of the vaunted jazz label from its foundation in the late 30s to present. The film is on until the 6th of July. 3575 Parc, 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available

Looking for an interesting way to take in the fireworks competition? Head down to the Clocktower Beach, where DJ Grandhuit (of Tour de Manége) will be playing a set. Clock Tower Quai (Clock Tower Quay Street and Port de Montréal Street), 7 p.m., $5 

Montreal-based doom-pop singer-songwriter Kyle Bobby Dunn plays a very special show called This Life Flattened at Rosemont church Église Saint-Jean-Vianney, with openers Corporation (feat. Keru Not Ever and Racine) and William Hayes du Lude. 6421 25th Avenue, 8–11:30 p.m., $15

All ages are welcome to Théâtre Fairmount to see Chicago rapper CupcakKe with local opener Janette King. (This show was postponed from the original June 13 date.) 5240 Parc, doors 8 p.m., $25/$35

Local sound art duo evoked responses are playing at Hangar 51 with electro-acoustic project OACEM and Xarah Dion. 5691 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $13

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.