Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Lido Pimienta

to-do list

Saturday, June 22

by CultMTL

* Free plants at Th3rd Wave
* Dad Rock at Diving Bell
* Lido Pimienta at Sala
* Beyoncé Dance Part at le Ritz
* Moonshine after-hours

Mile End café Th3rd Wave is giving away a free plant to anyone who buys one of their beet-infused “super lattes” today. 5761 St-Laurent, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

The Diving Bell Social Club hosts a cover band night entitled Dad Rock featuring eight groups as well as their house band playing “those old classics that your dad always claimed were ‘the real music’ while tapping his fingers on the steering wheel.” 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9 p.m., $10/$15 (free for dads)

Lido Pimienta’s electronic soundscapes, Afro-Colombian  rhythms and otherworldly vocals will level la Sala Rossa as part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival tonight. Openers are locals Backxwash and Elena Stoodley. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$25

Beyoncé Dance Party, anyone? Super Taste is hosting this one at le Ritz, playing music by Queen Bee interspersed with some Destiny’s Child hits and (keeping it in the family) a few tracks by Solange and Jay-Z. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10


This month’s edition of Moonshine features South African DJ Djlag Gqomking, ZUTZUT of Mexico and a handful of other local and international DJs. Secret Location, 11 p.m., $10/$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.