Saturday, June 15

Today and tomorrow, monthly pop-up event the Market showcases work by local artists and designers at the Decade Building in Mile Ex. 6551 Durocher, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Pop/folk/experimental/progressive band Jon Cohen Ex play a free brunch show at Parc Ex café la Place Commune. 7669 Querbes, 12 p.m., free

Aspiring musicians may be interested in a Music Industry 101 workshop on how to find funding, taking place at Never Apart. Elle Barbara will moderate a discussion with representatives of SOCAN and FACTOR. 7049 St-Urbain, 12:30 p.m., free with RSVP

Head to Marché des Possible to catch the ongoing Yatai Montreal event featuring Japanese street food by 11 local restaurants, a saké bar, market stands with Japanese goods and a series of workshops. Corner of St-Dominique and Van Horne, 5 p.m., entry free

Quebec glam pop star Hubert Lenoir plays music from his hit album Darlene for the last time at Foufounes, as part of the Francos music festival (fka les Francofolies). Tonight’s show, the second of three over three consecutive nights, is sold out but tickets remain for tomorrow’s show. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., Saturday sold out/$25 Sunday

DJ ZTBT, 1800 Haight Street, Frankie Teardrop of Slut Island and LIP and softcoresoft headline at tonight’s Homegrown Harvest afterhours party. Secret Location, 12 a.m.–7 a.m., $15+

