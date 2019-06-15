Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Hubert Lenoir

to-do list

Saturday, June 15

by CultMTL

* The Market at Decade Building
* Jon Cohen at Place Commune
* Yatai MTL
* Hubert Lenoir at les Foufs
* Homegrown Harvest after-hours

Today and tomorrow, monthly pop-up event the Market showcases work by local artists and designers at the Decade Building in Mile Ex. 6551 Durocher, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Pop/folk/experimental/progressive band Jon Cohen Ex play a free brunch show at Parc Ex café la Place Commune. 7669 Querbes, 12 p.m., free

Aspiring musicians may be interested in a Music Industry 101 workshop on how to find funding, taking place at Never Apart. Elle Barbara will moderate a discussion with representatives of SOCAN and FACTOR. 7049 St-Urbain, 12:30 p.m., free with RSVP

Head to Marché des Possible to catch the ongoing Yatai Montreal event featuring Japanese street food by 11 local restaurants, a saké bar, market stands with Japanese goods and a series of workshops. Corner of St-Dominique and Van Horne, 5 p.m., entry free

Quebec glam pop star Hubert Lenoir plays music from his hit album Darlene for the last time at Foufounes, as part of the Francos music festival (fka les Francofolies). Tonight’s show, the second of three over three consecutive nights, is sold out but tickets remain for tomorrow’s show. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., Saturday sold out/$25 Sunday

DJ ZTBT, 1800 Haight Street, Frankie Teardrop of Slut Island and LIP and softcoresoft headline at tonight’s Homegrown Harvest afterhours party. Secret Location, 12 a.m.–7 a.m., $15+

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.