Saturday, June 1

* THENK U Designer Flea Market * Jimmy Kuo at Finka Café * Journée de la Visibilité Lesbienne * Asquith at Newspeak * Head & Hands fundraiser at Turbo Haus

Hit up Mile Ex’s Decade Building for the THENK U Designer Flea Market, where 15 vendors will be selling “hand-picked vintage pieces”. 6551 Durocher, 12–6 p.m.

New Zealand singer-songwriter Jimmy Kuo performs songs from his album Gold at the Finka Café. 1067 Bleury, 7:30–8:30 p.m., $20

The Confabulation storytelling series is hosting an event as part of the Fringe Festival’s Fringe After Dark series, entitled Summertime. Storytellers include Paul Van Dyck and Tessa J. Brown. MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $12

Mile Ex LGBTQ culture space Never Apart hosts the Journée de Visibilité Lesbienne, featuring a full day of activities including yoga, a community market, an intergenerational panel, a reading and drawing session for families and a party at 5 p.m. with music by DJs including Safia Nolin. 7049 St-Urbain, yoga 11 a.m.–12 p.m., main event 2–9 p.m., free

Newspeak has a line-up of DJs on U.K. label Lobster Theremin playing tonight. London-based Asquith headlines with local support from softcoresoft and Jorel. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $10/$15

Turbo Haüs is having a fundraiser for NDG youth health services charity Head & Hands. The theme is ’90s and ’00s school dance with music from DJ None of Your Dang Business. 2040 St-Denis, 10 p.m., by donation

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.