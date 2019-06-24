Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

7Starr and Lucie M. May in Anima/Darkroom. Photo by Guillaume Bastien

Theatre

Plays, musicals, lit performances and circus acts to come

by Nora Rosenthal

We checked out a preview of Théâtre la Chapelle’s 2019-’20 programming.

On Thursday, Théâtre la Chapelle unveiled its 2019–2020 line-up, 23 projects of which the majority are premieres.

Their summer programming begins in the spirit of festival season, through a collaboration with Montréal complètement cirque. The result, L’Autre cirque, will highlight interdisciplinary circus artists whose work exists at the periphery of more mainstream circus arts.

In late August, Innu writer Natasha Kanapé-Fontaine adapts her poetry collection Bleuets et Abricots for the stage with Tshishikushkueu, one of several more literary performative works la Chapelle has planned. Also among them is Les Dimanches, a lyrical prose piece written and performed by the theatre director Martin Faucher as part of the Festival International de la Littérature, as well as Si Je Reste by spoken word artist Queen Ka.

Come fall, Lucie M. May (a contemporary dancer formerly of the Compagnie Marie Chouinard) and the softly charismatic Krump dancer 7Starr will perform Anima/Darkroom. The show is at the intersection of contemporary dance and Krump, whose relative newness as a style – Krump’s having originated in early 2000s Los Angeles as opposed to modern dance’s mid-20th century origins – and whose implicitly social nature 7Starr is palpably and contagiously enthused about.

The winter sees Sean Nicholas Savage and Sophie Cadieux, along with Ballet Opéra Pantomime (BOP), presenting their first musical comedy, Please Thrill Me. Having seen BOP’s Nero and the Fall of Lehman Brothers last year, in which the story of the infamous Roman emperor was very elegantly juxtaposed with that of the financial crisis, it will be interesting to see how this production company continues to play with narrative musical forms. Ending the winter season is the much more abrasive but still musical Mac(Death) in which Shakespeare is either enlivened or rendered totally incomprehensible by metal dudes with guitars, amps and requisite face paint.

Spring, fittingly, is home to more surreal and ephemeral works. If you’ve seen lighting designer Paul Chamber’s work before, you’ll be aware of his preternatural ability to transform space. The brief preview of Phases Chromatiques, his work with David Alexandre Chabot which is to be presented from late March to early April of next year, induced a literal collective whoa from the assembled crowd as both Chabot and Chamber’s bodies left strange indelible marks on a sheet of fabric using seemingly only light.

The spring season will close with Marie Kefirova, whose dreamy deadpan presence is a thing to behold as he dances in Measuring distance, in which she literally measures distance using cartographic tools, then plays with those measurements as a way of examining herself in relation to her space. ■

See Full details of the line-up at la Chapelle (3700 St-Dominique) here, $18.50-–$33.50