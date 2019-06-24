Monday, June 24

Mount Royal (ie. the mountain)’s Café Suspendu is opening for the season and offering free lemonade to the first 100 visitors. They’ve also got a bicycle repair workshop run by Cycle Centaure, and a DJ set by Mathieu Beauchemin. Belvédère Camillien-Houde, 12 p.m.

Place de Castelnau’s St-Jean event has food trucks, bars, circus acts and performances by YOUNGSTEEZ, MadeBlackLion, Beatbox Montreal and les Royal Pickles, among others. The night closes with a drag performance (in French, obviously) by House of Laureen. Corner of de Castelnau and Henri-Julien, 3 p.m., free

Mile Ex bar Alexandraplatz introduces a new bimonthly cocktail night called Cocoplatz, with special guest mixologists and DJs. Today’s launch is a St-Jean party. 6731 Esplanade, 4 p.m.

This month’s edition of Turbo Trivia is dedicated to classic late ’90s teen coming of age show Freaks and Geeks. As usual, teams of four compete over four rounds for various prizes. Get there early because it’s first come first serve. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., free

