Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

House of Laureen

to-do list

Monday, June 24

by CultMTL

* Café Suspendu opens
* St. Jean at Place de Castelnau
* Cocoplatz at Alexandraplatz
* Turbo Trivia Freaks and Geeks

Mount Royal (ie. the mountain)’s Café Suspendu is opening for the season and offering free lemonade to the first 100 visitors. They’ve also got a bicycle repair workshop run by Cycle Centaure, and a DJ set by Mathieu Beauchemin. Belvédère Camillien-Houde, 12 p.m.

Place de Castelnau’s St-Jean event has food trucks, bars, circus acts and performances by YOUNGSTEEZ, MadeBlackLion, Beatbox Montreal and les Royal Pickles, among others. The night closes with a drag performance (in French, obviously) by House of Laureen. Corner of de Castelnau and Henri-Julien, 3 p.m., free

Mile Ex bar Alexandraplatz introduces a new bimonthly cocktail night called Cocoplatz, with special guest mixologists and DJs. Today’s launch is a St-Jean party. 6731 Esplanade, 4 p.m.

This month’s edition of Turbo Trivia is dedicated to classic late ’90s teen coming of age show Freaks and Geeks. As usual, teams of four compete over four rounds for various prizes. Get there early because it’s first come first serve. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.