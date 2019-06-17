Monday, June 17

* Jaws at Bar le Ritz * The Specials at Corona * collectif9 and Yes We Mystic at Diving Bell * Mont Royal moonrise

The Kopfkino film series is screening Spielberg’s original 1975 Jaws at Bar le Ritz, offering a rare opportunity to see the classic blockbuster on the big screen. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7:30, film 8:30 p.m., $5 with free popcorn

British ska legends the Specials play Montreal on their 40th anniversary tour, with openers L.A. Salami. Théâtre Corona (2490 Notre-Dame E.), 8 p.m., $42.50–$47.50

Local classical string nonet collectif9 join forces with Winnipeg indie group Yes We Mystic to play a show at the Diving Bell promising “a night of musical exploration and fearless genre-bending”. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12

Plateau Astro are organizing a Mont Royal Moonrise event. Folks will meet at the Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier monument and walk up to the Chalet in time to see the full moon rising while the sun sets. If the sky is cloudy, the event will be cancelled. Parc Jeanne-Mance, 8:10 p.m., free/by donation

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.