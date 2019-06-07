Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Étienne de Crécy

to-do list

Friday, June 7

by CultMTL

* Patrick Krief at O Patro Vys
* Foreign Diplomats at les Foufs
* Étienne de Crécy at SAT
* MTL Dub Session
* World of New Order at Bar le Ritz

Montreal singer-songwriter and guitarist of note Patrick Krief launches his new record Dovetale. O Patro Vys (356 Mont-Royal W.), 7:30 p.m., $16

Montreal indie rockers Foreign Diplomats launch their new album Monami at Foufounes, with openers Hey Major. The quintet promises a night of “energetic and melodic pop-rock”. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $18/$20

French house veteran Étienne de Crécy headlines the first night of F1 weekend event Motor City at the SAT. He will be accompanied by Danger, SkiiTour, DJ Cherry Cola and Hallenfold. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $20–$35

Monthly event MTL DUB Session features a range of styles of dub, reggae, dancehall and old school hip hop with DJs and MCs from France, the UK and their resident collective Blackout Sound System. 5043 St-Denis, 10:30 p.m., $7

DJ Confusion plays an event entitled World of New Order at Bar le Ritz featuring music from that band as well as contemporaries Joy Division and other post punk, new wave and house classics. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.