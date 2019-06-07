Friday, June 7

* Patrick Krief at O Patro Vys * Foreign Diplomats at les Foufs * Étienne de Crécy at SAT * MTL Dub Session * World of New Order at Bar le Ritz

Montreal singer-songwriter and guitarist of note Patrick Krief launches his new record Dovetale. O Patro Vys (356 Mont-Royal W.), 7:30 p.m., $16

Montreal indie rockers Foreign Diplomats launch their new album Monami at Foufounes, with openers Hey Major. The quintet promises a night of “energetic and melodic pop-rock”. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $18/$20

French house veteran Étienne de Crécy headlines the first night of F1 weekend event Motor City at the SAT. He will be accompanied by Danger, SkiiTour, DJ Cherry Cola and Hallenfold. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $20–$35

Monthly event MTL DUB Session features a range of styles of dub, reggae, dancehall and old school hip hop with DJs and MCs from France, the UK and their resident collective Blackout Sound System. 5043 St-Denis, 10:30 p.m., $7

DJ Confusion plays an event entitled World of New Order at Bar le Ritz featuring music from that band as well as contemporaries Joy Division and other post punk, new wave and house classics. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

