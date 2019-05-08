Wednesday, May 8

* LUNES at Quai des Brumes * Distorsion Psych Fest opens * Merin at l’Esco * Kosmologie and Key Watch at Apt. 200 * YAYA and Habibi Caramel Princess at Datcha

Monthly event LUNES is at Quai des Brumes tonight. It consists of a series of performances and collaborations from a dozen women and non-binary artists followed by a DJ set by Freak Haus. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

As POP Montreal stretches the definition of pop to its outer limits (not to mention the Jazz Fest’s approach to jazz, haha), Distorsion Psych Fest presents a broad spectrum of psychedelic sounds, from shoegaze to post-punk to experimental dance music to garage rock. This year’s roster includes exceptional local bands like Suuns, Crabe, Elephant Stone, Petra Glynt, Bleu Nuit and les Breastfeeders, with a handful of acts from the U.S., Mexico and the ROC. Tonight’s opening events include a vernissage and a show by Elephant Stone. Various locations, four-day passes $55 or $200 (special package)

Winnipeg power pop outfit Merin play l’Escogriffe along with Ocean Charter of Values and un ashley. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

House DJs Kamsologie (of n10.as) and Key Watch play a last minute party at Apt. 200. 3643 St-Laurent #200, 11 p.m., free

YAYA and Habibi Caramel Princess share the DJ booth at Datcha’s weekly night No House No Techno. Expect Lo-Fi, Reggaeton, Trap and Hip Hop sounds. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

