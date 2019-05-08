Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Along with a ton of visual changes, the Best of MTL 2019 poll results are coming today!
to-do list

Wednesday, May 8

by CultMTL

* LUNES at Quai des Brumes
* Distorsion Psych Fest opens
* Merin at l’Esco
* Kosmologie and Key Watch at Apt. 200
* YAYA and Habibi Caramel Princess at Datcha

Elephant Stone

Monthly event LUNES is at Quai des Brumes tonight. It consists of a series of performances and collaborations from a dozen women and non-binary artists followed by a DJ set by Freak Haus. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

As POP Montreal stretches the definition of pop to its outer limits (not to mention the Jazz Fest’s approach to jazz, haha), Distorsion Psych Fest presents a broad spectrum of psychedelic sounds, from shoegaze to post-punk to experimental dance music to garage rock. This year’s roster includes exceptional local bands like Suuns, Crabe, Elephant Stone, Petra Glynt, Bleu Nuit and les Breastfeeders, with a handful of acts from the U.S., Mexico and the ROC. Tonight’s opening events include a vernissage and a show by Elephant Stone. Various locations, four-day passes $55 or $200 (special package)

Winnipeg power pop outfit Merin play l’Escogriffe along with Ocean Charter of Values and un ashley. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

House DJs Kamsologie (of n10.as) and Key Watch play a last minute party at Apt. 200. 3643 St-Laurent #200, 11 p.m., free

YAYA and Habibi Caramel Princess share the DJ booth at Datcha’s weekly night No House No Techno. Expect Lo-Fi, Reggaeton, Trap and Hip Hop sounds. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.