Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Dramatik

Dramatik

to-do list

Wednesday, May 29

by CultMTL

* Grande Bibliothèque book fair
* Dance Side of the Moon at Fringe
* Dramatik at Le Ministère
* MSO plays Berlioz
* DJ Asma at Pelicano
* Innervision at FTA

The Grande Bibliothèque is holding their annual book fair today through Saturday with over a quarter million books and CDs on sale, most for $1 or $2. They’ll be putting different books out every hour. The sale is cash only. 475 de Maisonneuve E., 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Helen Simard’s Dance Side of the Moon, based on the Pink Floyd album, sold out 13 shows at last year’s Fringefest and took home a number of awards. You can catch just two performances of the piece, both today at the MainLine Theatre. 3997 St-Laurent, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., $12

Dramatik launches his new album Le Phénix, Il Était Plusieurs Fois with a show at le Ministère. Muzion and other guests to be announced will open the show, which is an early one. 5621 St-Laurent, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m., free, all ages

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra closes its 85th season with French composer Hector Berlioz’s La Symphonie fantastique, preceded by the lyric monodrama Lélio, starring actor Lambert Wilson. 1600 St-Urbain, 8 p.m. (pre-concert talk with conductor Kent Nagano 7 p.m.), $46–$130

DJ Asma spins old school, breakbeat and underground hip hop at Club Pelicano’s weekly event Rapcredi. 1076 Bleury, 9 p.m.–1 a.m., free entry

Tonight through Saturday, 60 dancers perform Martin Messier’s Innervision outdoors at Place des Festival as part of Festival TransAmériques. The piece is conducted using a wireless audio connection between the director and the dancers. Corner of Jeanne-Mance and de Maisonneuve, 9 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.