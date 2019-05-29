Wednesday, May 29

* Grande Bibliothèque book fair * Dance Side of the Moon at Fringe * Dramatik at Le Ministère * MSO plays Berlioz * DJ Asma at Pelicano * Innervision at FTA

The Grande Bibliothèque is holding their annual book fair today through Saturday with over a quarter million books and CDs on sale, most for $1 or $2. They’ll be putting different books out every hour. The sale is cash only. 475 de Maisonneuve E., 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Helen Simard’s Dance Side of the Moon, based on the Pink Floyd album, sold out 13 shows at last year’s Fringefest and took home a number of awards. You can catch just two performances of the piece, both today at the MainLine Theatre. 3997 St-Laurent, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., $12

Dramatik launches his new album Le Phénix, Il Était Plusieurs Fois with a show at le Ministère. Muzion and other guests to be announced will open the show, which is an early one. 5621 St-Laurent, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m., free, all ages

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra closes its 85th season with French composer Hector Berlioz’s La Symphonie fantastique, preceded by the lyric monodrama Lélio, starring actor Lambert Wilson. 1600 St-Urbain, 8 p.m. (pre-concert talk with conductor Kent Nagano 7 p.m.), $46–$130

DJ Asma spins old school, breakbeat and underground hip hop at Club Pelicano’s weekly event Rapcredi. 1076 Bleury, 9 p.m.–1 a.m., free entry

Tonight through Saturday, 60 dancers perform Martin Messier’s Innervision outdoors at Place des Festival as part of Festival TransAmériques. The piece is conducted using a wireless audio connection between the director and the dancers. Corner of Jeanne-Mance and de Maisonneuve, 9 p.m., free

