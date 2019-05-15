Wednesday, May 15

* Weinplatz at Alexandraplatz * Fuckup Nights at 4 Origines * Pop-up at Ausgang Plaza * Mean Girls drunk read at Diving Bell * Next Music From Tokyo showcase at Petit Campus * Night Beats at le Ritz

Bi-monthly event Weinplatz is back at Alexandraplatz, so if the weather holds you can drink a selection of natural wines on their glorious terrasse. 6731 Esplanade, 4 p.m.

Pointe-Ste-Charles microbrewery 4 Origines plays host to international event series Fuckup Nights, where entrepreneurs share stories of their failures (and presumably lessons learned). There will be presentations by the Sundae Creative Agency and Lighthouse Labs as well as a mystery guest from 4 Origines. 1304 St-Patrick, 6 p.m., $10

A multidisciplinary Pop-Up is happening tonight at Ausgang Plaza, with wares from environmentally minded fashion studio Once Again, artwork from Indy and NAZA and music by local composer Vince Konigan. 6524 St-Hubert, 6 p.m., free

Montreal comics are gathering for a drunk live read of comedy classic Mean Girls to mark the film’s 15th anniversary. The Diving Bell Social Club (3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor), 7:30 p.m., PWYC (suggested donation $5, proceeds go to the Montreal Sexual Assault Centre)

Five bands from the Japanese capital play Petit Campus in the latest edition of the Next Music From Tokyo showcase. This line-up is pretty eclectic, repping everything from dub reggae and rap/EDM to indie rock and straight-up pop.

57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $15/$20

Seattle experimental R&B trio Night Beats plays le Ritz with locals Orchids, Diamond Jones Duo (from London, U.K.) and DJ Iridescence. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $17/$20

