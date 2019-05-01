Wednesday, May 1

McKinley Dixon

Popular summer event Weinplatz returns to Alexandraplatz for the warm season, featuring natural wines, bubbles and rosé. The event occurs every second Wednesday. 6731 l’Esplanade, 4–11 p.m.

The Fine Arts Museum is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Wiggle Festival with a fashion, music and art event alongside their ongoing Thierry Mugler expo. Participants include Never Apart, House of Venus and several local designers. DJ Frigid will be playing as well. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 5 p.m., $12

A new discussion series kicks off tonight. RACE x FOOD deals with the intersection of diversity and food in Montreal. Tonight’s conversation is on Asian Food. Rachel Cheng of Food Secure Canada is moderating the discussion. Participants include Chanthy Yen of Fieldstone Restaurant and Robin Wattie of the band Big ‡ Brave. 5427 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $5 suggested donation/PWYC

Richmond, Virgina rapper McKinley Dixon plays Casa with openers November and Artemis. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/$13

Psychedelic indie group Fleece play the Diving Bell Social Club with Winona Forever and Toronto’s Jaunt. 3956 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

