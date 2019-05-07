Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Along with a ton of visual changes, the Best of MTL 2019 poll results are coming today!
to-do list

Tuesday, May 7

by CultMTL

* Our Happy Life at CCA
* Fringe Fest unveils program
* Tim Baker at le Ministère
* The Vanishing at Diving Bell
* Speed Control at Barfly

If you want to get a sneak peek of what’s on at the Fringe Fest this year, head to MainLine Theatre for the unveiling of the program. Some artists will also be present. 3997 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

Newfoundland singer-songwriter and longtime lead singer of indie group Hey Rosetta! Tim Baker headlines at le Ministère with support from Charlotte Cornfield. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $23.50/$25

The Diving Bell Social (Movie) Club presents George Sluizer classic 1988 mystery The Vanishing. The feature will be preceded by a short by Vincenzo Nappi. 3956 St- Laurent 3rd floor), 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

Barfly hosts a night of alt-country and folk-rock with the Yukon’s Speed Control and Montrealers Brent McCambridge and the Plain Old Dirt. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.