Tuesday, May 7

If you want to get a sneak peek of what’s on at the Fringe Fest this year, head to MainLine Theatre for the unveiling of the program. Some artists will also be present. 3997 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

Newfoundland singer-songwriter and longtime lead singer of indie group Hey Rosetta! Tim Baker headlines at le Ministère with support from Charlotte Cornfield. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $23.50/$25

The Diving Bell Social (Movie) Club presents George Sluizer classic 1988 mystery The Vanishing. The feature will be preceded by a short by Vincenzo Nappi. 3956 St- Laurent 3rd floor), 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

Barfly hosts a night of alt-country and folk-rock with the Yukon’s Speed Control and Montrealers Brent McCambridge and the Plain Old Dirt. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

