Thursday, May 9

Among the vernissages happening today, Projet Pangée launches But both are sensitive, “an exhibition instigating a dialogue between the sculptural work of Jennifer Rose Sciarrino and the drawing practice of Marion Wagschal (372 Ste-Catherine W. #412, 5:30 p.m.). At Pierre François Ouellette art contemporain, meanwhile, Mark Clintberg presents a “refigured” version of his Hair exhibition (he transferred the images that were originally on newsprint to fabric), which collected photos of men’s haircuts displayed in barbershops (963 Rachel E., 6 p.m.).

Check out Theosexual: Spiritual Porn at UQAM’s Centre de diffusion et expérimentation. It’s a series of queer performances and “rituals” that explore the margins of the erotic and the sacred. 405 Ste-Catherine E., 5 p.m., $5 suggested donation/NOTAFLOF

Video projection series Dérapage are having their annual show at the SAT. A group of artists were invited to create non-narrative audiovisual works of three minutes or less. They’ll be presenting their work tonight. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

Mike Rita has been called “the Canadian king of cannabis comedy” and tonight stoners have a chance to check him out at Café Cleopatra. Also on the bill of this “Night of Stars” are Reese Turner, Amanda McQueen, Oren Shbiro, Tory Stark, Jon Malanos and Wassim El Mounzer. 1230 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Danish melodic techno DJ Kolsch has been making waves in the electronic music scene since his much-sampled 2003 hit “Calabria,” and more recently with albums 1977, 1983 and 1989. He’ll be playing Stereobar tonight along with Emmanuel. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $20

