Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Along with a ton of visual changes, the Best of MTL 2019 poll results are coming today!
Kolsch
to-do list

Thursday, May 9

by CultMTL

* But both are sensitive at Projet Pangée
* Hair at Pierre François Ouellette art contemporain
* Theosexual: Spiritual Porn at CDEx
* Dérapage at SAT
* Mike Rita at Café Cléopatra
* Kolsch at Stereobar

Among the vernissages happening today, Projet Pangée launches But both are sensitive, “an exhibition instigating a dialogue between the sculptural work of Jennifer Rose Sciarrino and the drawing practice of Marion Wagschal (372 Ste-Catherine W. #412, 5:30 p.m.). At Pierre François Ouellette art contemporain, meanwhile, Mark Clintberg presents a “refigured” version of his Hair exhibition (he transferred the images that were originally on newsprint to fabric), which collected photos of men’s haircuts displayed in barbershops (963 Rachel E., 6 p.m.).

Check out Theosexual: Spiritual Porn at UQAM’s Centre de diffusion et expérimentation. It’s a series of queer performances and “rituals” that explore the margins of the erotic and the sacred. 405 Ste-Catherine E., 5 p.m., $5 suggested donation/NOTAFLOF

Video projection series Dérapage are having their annual show at the SAT. A group of artists were invited to create non-narrative audiovisual works of three minutes or less. They’ll be presenting their work tonight. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

Mike Rita has been called “the Canadian king of cannabis comedy” and tonight stoners have a chance to check him out at Café Cleopatra. Also on the bill of this “Night of Stars” are Reese Turner, Amanda McQueen, Oren Shbiro, Tory Stark, Jon Malanos and Wassim El Mounzer. 1230 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Danish melodic techno DJ Kolsch has been making waves in the electronic music scene since his much-sampled 2003 hit “Calabria,” and more recently with albums 1977, 1983 and 1989. He’ll be playing Stereobar tonight along with Emmanuel. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.